Crypto-coin creator claims responsibility for graphic WNBA trend amid arrests

A self-described cryptocurrency aficionado claimed responsibility for the recent sex toy disturbances at WNBA games, despite two people already being arrested for separate incidents.

The anonymous "culprit" spoke to OutKick on Wednesday, the night before a fourth incident occurred in Chicago, and said that they decided to start throwing the objects on the courts because the WNBA was "being forced down our throats."

The apparent thrower said there was no intent to harm or injure anybody, but rather, the goal was to make people laugh and promote his newly-created coin – with the help of the online community.

An arrest was made in Atlanta earlier this week. However, the anonymous person told Clay Travis that Delbert Carver, the person charged in the incident, was "clout chasing" and not really the original culprit.

Carver was booked into Clayton County jail in Georgia on Saturday, about 15 miles away from where the first sex toy-throwing incident occurred last Tuesday. According to ESPN, the police affidavit stated that Carver allegedly told police the incident was "a joke" that was "supposed to go viral" – and it certainly has. Carver was allegedly at the game with friends.

"We think either he was clout chasing or the police tricked him. We don’t really understand what happened there," the anonymous person said to OutKick, adding that the original thrower was still at large.

The WNBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment as to the legitimacy of the group's claim. The league previously stated that anyone who throws objects on the court will face a one-year ban from games.

ESPN also interviewed the culprit, who goes by "Lt. Daldo Raine" on X, an ode to Brad Pitt's character in "Inglourious Basterds." In the interview with "Raine," he left his camera off and refused to give his name or age. USA Today first reported the crypto-enthusiast's claims.

According to ESPN, posts on the group's Telegram community confirmed inside and prior knowledge of the first incident, discussing it beforehand. "Raine" said Carver was not affiliated with the group.

The person told both ESPN and OutKick that four other incidents were planned for Tuesday. One of those incidents involved Sophie Cunningham, two of them did not make it to the court, and the final prankster did not make an attempt. They then told ESPN they were seeking out an MLB game - a woman was seen holding a sex toy behind home plate at the Marlins-Astros game.

A fourth adult toy hit a Chicago Sky game on Thursday - it is unknown if it was related to the crypto coin claims.

