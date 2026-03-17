Elijah Wilkinson calls Falcons a 'clown show,' tells fans 'y'all in hell' after signing with Cardinals

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After NFL offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson found a new home with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, he made sure to torch his old Atlanta Falcons squad on his way out.

Wilkinson signed a two-year, $6.25 million deal to join the Cardinals’ offensive line, which some Falcons fans seemed to like, believing he didn’t perform well during his time in Atlanta.

But Wilkinson had time to respond to comments, with one fan saying, "Thank god your [sic] gone," according to screen grabs of since-deleted comments.

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"Good luck with that clown show over there," Wilkinson wrote to the fan with a laughing emoji.

After another fan had a similar comment about Wilkinson’s play, the nine-year NFL tackle responded.

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"Lol, y’all in hell [right now]. Have fun being a—next year," he wrote.

And Wilkinson didn’t just keep it to the comment section. He was answering DM’s as well.

More screen grabs showed him responding to people in his direct messages and even taking jabs at two former teammates, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts.

"Hahaha yeah alright and all the passes Mooney dropped and Pitts f--- off my line. Have fun rooting to lose the NFC south," Wilkinson wrote, followed by "28-3," a reference to the infamous blown Super Bowl lead Atlanta had against the New England Patriots. "…laughing stock."

Wilkinson was called upon by head coach Raheem Morris and the rest of the 2025 Falcons staff when right tackle Kaleb McGary sustained a knee injury during training camp. Being that starter Michael Penix Jr. is a left-handed quarterback, right tackle is highly important on the offensive line because it is Penix's blind side.

Wilkinson started all 17 games after appearing in just two games for Atlanta, mostly on special teams, during the 2024 season.

Wilkinson was an undrafted free agent out of UMass who landed with the Denver Broncos, with which he spent four seasons playing tackle and guard over 26 starts.

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After a stint with the Chicago Bears, Wilkinson landed his first stint with the Falcons in 2022 before his first with the Cardinals the next season. Now, he returns to Arizona in hopes of competing for more starts in his NFL career.

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