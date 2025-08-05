Man charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after WNBA sex toy incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 23-year-old is facing charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass after allegedly throwing a neon-green sex toy onto a court during a recent WNBA game.

Delbert Carver was booked into Clayton County jail in Georgia on Saturday, about 15 miles away from where another sex-toy-throwing incident occurred last Tuesday.

Carver's case, according to information online, is currently "pending." He was released from jail late Sunday on bond.

According to ESPN, the police affidavit stated that Carver allegedly told police the incident was "a joke" that was "supposed to go viral" – and it certainly has. Carver was allegedly at the game with friends.

The WNBA announced on Saturday that one of the culprits had been arrested, and there would be further punishments for whoever threw an object onto the playing surface.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the league said in a statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

In an odd coincidence, both incidents occurred during the Golden State Valkyries' road games – the second was on Friday night against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham issued a PSA after the second moment went viral on social media.

"Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote on X.

Angel Reese jokingly blamed one of Cunningham's and Caitlin Clark's teammates, Sydney Colson, for the incidents.

"hey [Sydney Colson] why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird," Reese posted on X late Friday night.

Colson replied with a photo of herself smirking while wearing a green jacket.

