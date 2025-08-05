Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Man charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after WNBA sex toy incident

Delbert Carver, 23, allegedly told police the incident was meant as a joke

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A 23-year-old is facing charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass after allegedly throwing a neon-green sex toy onto a court during a recent WNBA game.

Delbert Carver was booked into Clayton County jail in Georgia on Saturday, about 15 miles away from where another sex-toy-throwing incident occurred last Tuesday.

Carver's case, according to information online, is currently "pending." He was released from jail late Sunday on bond.

Valkyries and Dream game

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray shoots against Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. (Jordan Godfree/ Imagn Images)

According to ESPN, the police affidavit stated that Carver allegedly told police the incident was "a joke" that was "supposed to go viral" – and it certainly has. Carver was allegedly at the game with friends. 

The WNBA announced on Saturday that one of the culprits had been arrested, and there would be further punishments for whoever threw an object onto the playing surface.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the league said in a statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

Veronica Burton and Allisha Gray in July 2025

Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream and Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries at Gateway Center Arena on July 29, 2025, in College Park, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/ Getty Images)

In an odd coincidence, both incidents occurred during the Golden State Valkyries' road games – the second was on Friday night against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham issued a PSA after the second moment went viral on social media.

"Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote on X.

Angel Reese jokingly blamed one of Cunningham's and Caitlin Clark's teammates, Sydney Colson, for the incidents.

"hey [Sydney Colson] why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird," Reese posted on X late Friday night.

Angel Reese and Sydney Colson

Angel Reese jokingly placed blame on Sydney Colson for the sex toy fiasco in the WNBA. (IMAGN; Getty)

Colson replied with a photo of herself smirking while wearing a green jacket.

