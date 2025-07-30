WNBA game interrupted as bizarre object flies onto court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries was interrupted on Tuesday night after a bizarre object was thrown on to the floor late in the fourth quarter.

The Valkyries had rebounded a miss with about one minute left in the game when the object flew from the stands and down onto the court. The object bounced a few times away from the ballhandler and then toward the near sideline.

The object appeared to be a lime green sex toy. The broadcast showed the object on the floor for a brief moment before everyone realized what it was.

"Inappropriate. Get them out of here, whoever it is," one of the Dream broadcasters said.

The officials didn’t immediately stop play once the object was thrown. The sequence continued until Golden State turned the ball over out of bounds.

A police officer came over, picked up the sex toy and got it off the court.

Golden State, even though the team only scored eight points in the fourth quarter, won the game 77-75. Cecilia Zandalasini led the Valkyries with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench. Tiffany Hayes led the starters with 15 points.

Both Zandalasini and Hayes talked about the danger of playing through an object flying onto the court.

"Once we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing. I’ve never seen anything like that," Zandalasini added, via SF Gate.

Dream guard Jordin Canada led all scorers with 21 points. She had eight assists as well.