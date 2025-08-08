Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Chicago Sky game becomes latest WNBA contest disrupted by sex toy being thrown on court as arrests continue

Objects have been thrown in at least 6 WNBA games over the last week and a half

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Another WNBA game was disrupted this week when a familiar and lewd object was thrown onto the court in the final seconds of a Chicago Sky game on Thursday night. 

The incident comes after at least two arrests were made in connection with the series of disruptions. 

Social media videos showed a sex toy – this time purple in color – launched onto the court in the final moments of the fourth quarter with the Atlanta Dream leading the Sky, 86-65. 

Allisha Gray drives to the basket

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, #15, drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen, #9, during the second half at Wintrust Arena on Aug. 7, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski/ Imagn Images)

Another sex toy was reportedly thrown in the third quarter, but the object did not make it to the court and instead landed somewhere near the Dream bench. 

A suspect was detained and questioned by security at Wintrust Arena but was later released, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a league source. 

Sex toys have been thrown in at least six WNBA games over the last week and a half. The first happened during a game in Atlanta on July 29. It happened for the first time in Chicago on Aug. 1, Los Angeles on Tuesday – nearly hitting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, and again in Chicago on Thursday. 

Sex toys were also reportedly thrown at games in New York and Phoenix on Tuesday but did not appear to reach the court. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged following the incident in Phoenix. 

Sophie Cunningham leaves the court

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, #8, leaves the court after the game against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 5, 2025. (Kirby Lee/ Imagn Images)

ARKS HEAD COACH FUMES AFTER ANOTHER SEX TOY IS THROWN ON WNBA COURT IN GAME AGAINST FEVER: ‘IT’S STUPID’

He reportedly told police that he pulled the prank because it had been trending on social media. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material. There is also an ongoing investigation surrounding the alleged incident in New York, the Liberty confirmed to The Associated Press. 

A man in Georgia was also arrested in connection with the first incident in Atlanta. He was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, public indecency and indecent exposure.

The league released a statement following that arrest, threatening prosecution and a ban on any fan that engages in similar behavior. 

A WNBA basketball on the floor

A view of a Wilson basketball and the Dallas Wings logo during the game between the Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center on June 27, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the statement read. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

Players and coaches have continued to speak out against the disruptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

