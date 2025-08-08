Chicago Sky game becomes latest WNBA contest disrupted by sex toy being thrown on court as arrests continue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another WNBA game was disrupted this week when a familiar and lewd object was thrown onto the court in the final seconds of a Chicago Sky game on Thursday night.

The incident comes after at least two arrests were made in connection with the series of disruptions.

Social media videos showed a sex toy – this time purple in color – launched onto the court in the final moments of the fourth quarter with the Atlanta Dream leading the Sky, 86-65.

Another sex toy was reportedly thrown in the third quarter, but the object did not make it to the court and instead landed somewhere near the Dream bench.

A suspect was detained and questioned by security at Wintrust Arena but was later released, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a league source.

Sex toys have been thrown in at least six WNBA games over the last week and a half. The first happened during a game in Atlanta on July 29. It happened for the first time in Chicago on Aug. 1, Los Angeles on Tuesday – nearly hitting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, and again in Chicago on Thursday.

Sex toys were also reportedly thrown at games in New York and Phoenix on Tuesday but did not appear to reach the court. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged following the incident in Phoenix.

He reportedly told police that he pulled the prank because it had been trending on social media. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material. There is also an ongoing investigation surrounding the alleged incident in New York, the Liberty confirmed to The Associated Press.

A man in Georgia was also arrested in connection with the first incident in Atlanta. He was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, public indecency and indecent exposure.

The league released a statement following that arrest, threatening prosecution and a ban on any fan that engages in similar behavior.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the statement read. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

Players and coaches have continued to speak out against the disruptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.