Another arrest is made in response to sex toys being thrown at WNBA games

Police have made a second arrest in response to the ongoing incidents of green sex toys being thrown onto courts during WNBA games.

The latest alleged culprit, 18-year-old Kaden Lopez of Arizona, was arrested after police say he threw a sex toy into the crowd during Tuesday's WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun, according to FOX 10.

Police say Lopez pulled the sex toy from his sweater pocket at Tuesday’s game and threw it toward the seats in front of him, striking a spectator in the back.

"Video footage shows Lopez, sitting in his seat, he retrieves the green [object] from his sweater front pocket then throws the [object] forward. He then stands up and leaves the area," a court document said, according to FOX 10.

Another spectator was reportedly hit by the object.

"The adult male victim was interviewed. He stated he was watching the WNBA game with his 9-year-old niece, when something hit his back then fell to the ground next to them. He realized the object that hit him was a [sex toy]. He desires prosecution," the court document added.

On Saturday, the WNBA announced that another man, 23-year-old Delbert Carver, was arrested after he allegedly threw a similar sex toy onto a court during a July 29 Atlanta Dream game against the Golden State Valkyries.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials and fans," the league said in a statement.

"In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

Indiana Fever superstar Sophie Cunningham appeared to be hit by a projectile sex toy during Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks in the final minutes of the second quarter as the Fever prepared to inbound the ball.