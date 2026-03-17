Jerry Jones highlights additions, sees Cowboys rebound after team failed to play 'a lick of defense last year'

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Outspoken longtime Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones weighed in on the defensive issues that plagued the team last season.

The Cowboys finished 2025 ranked 30th in total defense, giving up 59 touchdowns. The Cincinnati Bengals were the only other NFL team to allow more opposing teams to cross the goal line last season.

Jones highlighted the additions the Cowboys front office has overseen so far this offseason to help address the defensive deficiencies, leaving him optimistic heading into the next month's NFL Draft.

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"What we’ve done on defense, plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year — injury issues, things like that — gives us a lot of promise," Jones said.

JERRY JONES OPENS UP ON COWBOYS' SHORTCOMINGS DURING 2025 SEASON

Some of the recent additions to Dallas’ defense include acquiring pass rusher Rashan Gary in a trade and signing defensive end Otito Ogbonnia and safeties P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson. Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant was also added to bolster the Cowboys’ secondary.

Outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat also signed on for a second stint with Dallas.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, finishing with a 7–9–1 record.

The Dallas defense showed flashes of promise during the 2025 season, especially after it was gutted by the trade of star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just one week before opening the regular season.

Jones acknowledged the defensive shortcomings last season, arguing the unit’s shortcomings ultimately derailed the team’s playoff hopes.

"When you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball. Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run," Jones said.

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Dallas notched notable wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, along with a tie against the Packers. Quarterback Dak Prescott started all 17 games in 2025 after missing more than half of the 2024 season due to injury.

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