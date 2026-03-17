Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones highlights additions, sees Cowboys rebound after team failed to play 'a lick of defense last year'

The Cowboys ranked 30th in total defense last season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Are Steelers, Cowboys, Pats and/or Chiefs the best Dynasty in NFL history? 🤔 | First Things First Video

Are Steelers, Cowboys, Pats and/or Chiefs the best Dynasty in NFL history? 🤔 | First Things First

Nick Wright unveils a special edition of his tiers, where he ranks the all-time great NFL dynasties of the century.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outspoken longtime Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones weighed in on the defensive issues that plagued the team last season.

The Cowboys finished 2025 ranked 30th in total defense, giving up 59 touchdowns. The Cincinnati Bengals were the only other NFL team to allow more opposing teams to cross the goal line last season. 

Jones highlighted the additions the Cowboys front office has overseen so far this offseason to help address the defensive deficiencies, leaving him optimistic heading into the next month's NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jerry Jones adjusts his tie

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium Dec. 14, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

"What we’ve done on defense, plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year — injury issues, things like that — gives us a lot of promise," Jones said.

JERRY JONES OPENS UP ON COWBOYS' SHORTCOMINGS DURING 2025 SEASON

Some of the recent additions to Dallas’ defense include acquiring pass rusher Rashan Gary in a trade and signing defensive end Otito Ogbonnia and safeties P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson. Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant was also added to bolster the Cowboys’ secondary.

Outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat also signed on for a second stint with Dallas.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, finishing with a 7–9–1 record.

Sam Williams lines up

Sam Williams (54) of the Dallas Cowboys lines up before a snap against the New York Giants at AT&T Field Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas defense showed flashes of promise during the 2025 season, especially after it was gutted by the trade of star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just one week before opening the regular season.

Jones acknowledged the defensive shortcomings last season, arguing the unit’s shortcomings ultimately derailed the team’s playoff hopes.

Dallas Cowboys

Marist Liufau (35) of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images )

"When you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball. Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run," Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas notched notable wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, along with a tie against the Packers. Quarterback Dak Prescott started all 17 games in 2025 after missing more than half of the 2024 season due to injury.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue