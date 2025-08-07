Bucs' Teddy Bridgewater defends actions in high school coaching suspension: 'I just tried to protect them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddy Bridgewater appeared to stand by his decisions as head football coach of Miami Northwestern High School, which ultimately resulted in the NFL quarterback being suspended after leading the team to a state championship.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, Bridgewater explained his thought process behind the events that led to his suspension last month.

"Honestly, I think everyone knows that I'm just a cheerful guy, a cheerful giver as well. I'm a protector. I'm a father first before anything," he began.

"When I decided to coach, those players became my sons and I wanted to make sure that I just protect them in the best way that I can. I think that's what came about."

Bridgewater was suspended last month for providing players with financial benefits – something he previously said he has informed the school about. In a post on Facebook last month, he explained that he personally funded uber rides, meal costs and physical therapy treatment for the team.

He reached out on social media asking for donations "so I no longer have to take from my personal funds to keep smiles on these young men's faces and remind them that they matter."

Bridgewater was later suspended, a decision that came months after he led the school to a Class 3A state championship in the fall.

On Wednesday, Bridgewater doubled down on the sentiment.

"Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood, and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and different things like that. So, I just tried to protect them, give them a ride home instead of them having to take those dangerous walks. I just want people to continue to see me for the person that I've been from the time I arrived in the NFL, from the time that I arrived at the University of Louisville – just a humble guy who has a big heart and a cheerful giver."

Now that he’s back in the league after previously coming out of retirement in December to join the Detroit Lions in their playoff pursuit, Bridgewater said he hopes he can continue to serve as an inspiration to his players.

"He's showing us that he can make it to the NFL, he's showing us that he can coach, he's showing us that there are different avenues of life that you can take, and I'm hoping that they're taking notice of that."

