Teddy Bridgewater to sign with Buccaneers following suspension from high school coaching job

Teddy Bridgewater is making another NFL comeback, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht confirmed the team’s plans to sign him.

Bridgewater, 32, is coming out of retirement for the second time to join Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Licht confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that Bridgewater was in Tampa for a visit and that while no deal is official, the "intention" is to sign him.

"We had some discussions about it, that it’d be a nice addition to the [quarterback] room, good for Baker. Experienced guy, obviously a smart, hell of high school coach – hell of a coach in general. But just a good addition just to have that wealth of experience there."

Licht did not say that Bridgewater would step in to serve as the backup over Trask, but did say that the competition is still open.

Bridgewater has played 10 seasons in the NFL, predominately with the Minnesota Vikings, who he was selected by in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins.

In 2023, he announced his plans to retire, which he officially did in early 2024. He went on to pursue coaching football at his former high school in Miami, where he led the team to a Class 3A state championship last season.

Bridgewater came out of retirement in December to join the Detroit Lions in their playoff pursuit. He is 33-32 as a starter and has totaled 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, 47 interceptions and has a 90.5 passer rating.

Last month, Bridgewater was suspended from coaching his former high school team for providing players with financial benefits. He questioned the suspension, adding in a Facebook post that he "self reported." He also said in the post, "I'm not going anywhere."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.