NFL world rushes to defense of Teddy Bridgewater after star QB suspended from high school coaching job

Teddy Bridgewater, a former NFL star quarterback who was coaching football at his high school alma mater, revealed on Sunday he was suspended weeks before the season begins.

The discipline came as Bridgewater was accused of proving impermissible benefits to his players at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The quarterback confirmed the suspension in a post on Facebook.

"Damn people done caused all this confusion. Got a phone call tonight and it’s no real investigation going on.. I told you I have to be an employee to be investigated. Now the paperwork thing still stands but there was no investigation… We SELF REPORTED.." he wrote on social media.

"(Associate head coach Verne Louis) and his Admnistrative homeboys want me gone apparently and tried to hire one of my dawgs like bro wasn’t gone lace me up… The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE.

"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem.

"This my last post about this bs."

Fox News Digital reached out to Miami Northwestern High School. The Florida High School Athletics Association told Rivals it was gathering more information about the suspension.

Earlier this month, Bridgewater wrote on Facebook that he covered all expenses last season from Uber rides to meals. He asked for monetary donations for his training camp on social media to help cover some of the expenses this time around.

The NFL world came out in defense of Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was a one-time Pro Bowler in 10 years in the NFL. After he coached the high school to a state title, he signed a deal with the Detroit Lions to finish out the season and back up Jared Goff.