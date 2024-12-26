Teddy Bridgewater comes out of retirement to sign with Lions after winning high school state title as coach

Teddy Bridgewater is looking to win two championships in a two-month span.

Bridgewater spent the fall coaching at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern High to the Florida Class 3A state title earlier this month. But now, it's on to another championship.

He is back with the Detroit Lions as a veteran backup for their playoff run.

The Lions have clinched a playoff spot and can earn the top seed in the NFC with two more wins, but just in case Jared Goff goes down, they wanted to go with somebody with experience; Hendon Hooker had been serving as Goff's backup throughout the season.

Bridgewater served as a backup for the Lions last year.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and has started 65 games over his NFL career. He also spent two seasons in New Orleans when Dan Campbell was an assistant with the Saints.

Campbell raved about his relationship with Bridgewater during his media availability on Thursday.

"I've been in contact with Teddy for a while, and it was something that was always a potential possibility. And we all know what Teddy's been doing down there and giving back to his community, and they won a championship down there, so his debut coaching worked out pretty dang good," Campbell said.

"To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience, he's staying in shape, he's been throwing, just get him worked back in here a little bit. It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team."

The Lions control their own destiny in forcing the NFC playoffs to run through their own home turf.

