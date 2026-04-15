Brewers manager rips fans for booing All-Star closer after blown save: 'These aren’t machines out there'

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Milwaukee Brewers fans let All-Star closer Trevor Megill hear it after he blew a save, but manager Pat Murphy was not having it.

Murphy passionately defended Megill after he blew a 4-3 lead in the Brewers’ eventual 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at American Family Field.

"These aren’t machines out there. These are people," Murphy said at his postgame press conference.

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"But the fans booing him after he saved 30 games for this team, a kid that’s been through all that he’s been through and what he did the year before for us to help us win the division," Murphy said. "For them to be booing him, that’s just not our best fans, that’s for sure."

The 32-year-old closer has struggled this season, as he has a 14.40 ERA and an 0-2 record in six games, while recording three saves in five innings pitched. It’s far cry from his performance last year when in 50 games he recorded a 2.49 ERA with 30 saves in 47 innings pitched and was named to his first All-Star team.

The California native has given up eight earned runs through five innings this season. Last year, he didn’t allow his eighth earned run until mid-June.

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While Murphy was critical of the fans, he acknowledged their frustration, as Tuesday’s loss was the team’s sixth straight, marking the Brewer’s longest losing streak since 2023. Murphy also acknowledged that Megill has struggled so far this year.

"Is he throwing the ball well? No," Murphy said. "Is he giving up hard contact? Yes. Do they swing at it like they know it’s coming? Yes. But did the guy save 30 games for us last year? I think he did. My heart goes out to him right now. It bleeds for him. He’s feeling it."

Megill agreed with his manager's assessment.

"I’m definitely way better than that," Megill said. "Pitches can be a lot better. Pitch execution can be a lot better. A lot of things can be better."

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The manager said he has considered removing Megill from the closer role amid his struggles, but didn’t want to make any decisions after an emotional loss.

"The way he’s throwing the ball now, he doesn’t deserve it," Murphy said, "but he can earn it back."

The Brewers (8-8) will play the Blue Jays (7-9) in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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