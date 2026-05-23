USMNT roster takes shape under Mauricio Pochettino as US prepares to host World Cup: reports

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The United States — one of the World Cup’s three host nations — has reportedly finalized its 26-player roster for this summer’s highly anticipated tournament.

Although U.S. Soccer is not expected to formally announce the roster until after Memorial Day, reports citing sources say Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Turner and Sebastian Berhalter are among the expected selections. Sebastian is the son of former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter. Aaronson suited up for Team USA during the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Sources also told The Athletic that Gio Reyna is expected to be included on the roster for Mauricio Pochettino’s first World Cup run as USMNT manager.

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Since being sent home from the 2022 World Cup over what were described as behavioral issues, Reyna has remained one of the more polarizing figures in the U.S. player pool despite his talent. The 23-year-old logged a total of 509 minutes for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season.

As questions about Reyna’s future with the national team continued to swirl, the son of former U.S. star Claudio Reyna recently highlighted the special chance to play on the international stage.

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"I’m just hoping and waiting for the call-up, it would be an honor," Reyna said. "The national team means a lot to me. … I’d love to be there, have an impact on the team. It would be a dream to represent my country at the World Cup."

Roster cutdowns inevitably bring tough decisions, and reports indicate Real Salt Lake standout Diego Luna did not make the final World Cup squad. Luna developed into a key member of the USMNT's rotation in 2025.

Luna has scored four goals in 18 matches for the national team, adding to the 22 goals he has recorded over the past three seasons with Real Salt Lake.

Zavier Gozo, who plays in the MLS for Real Salt Lake, was also told he would not compete on the national team this summer.

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The USMNT begins its World Cup campaign June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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