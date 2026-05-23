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The World Cup

USMNT roster takes shape under Mauricio Pochettino as US prepares to host World Cup: reports

Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie make squad as Diego Luna becomes surprise omission

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Christian Pulisic's expectations, Gio Reyna's future, best and worse case for USMNT, Portugal | First Things First Video

Christian Pulisic's expectations, Gio Reyna's future, best and worse case for USMNT, Portugal | First Things First

FOX Sports World Cup Studio Host Rob Stone joins the First Things First crew to discuss his expectations for Christian Pulisic, who was cleared to resume play for AC Milan. He then dives into Gio Reyna's future and if he has a spot on the roster, along with the best, worse and most likely case for the USMNT in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Stone also shares one of the biggest storylines going into the World Cup, featuring Portugal being overlooked.

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The United States — one of the World Cup’s three host nations — has reportedly finalized its 26-player roster for this summer’s highly anticipated tournament.

Although U.S. Soccer is not expected to formally announce the roster until after Memorial Day, reports citing sources say Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Turner and Sebastian Berhalter are among the expected selections. Sebastian is the son of former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter. Aaronson suited up for Team USA during the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Sources also told The Athletic that Gio Reyna is expected to be included on the roster for Mauricio Pochettino’s first World Cup run as USMNT manager.

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Gio Reyna walking down the pitch during a soccer match in Atlanta

Gio Reyna of the United States walks down the pitch during the second half of an international friendly against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 31, 2026. (Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Since being sent home from the 2022 World Cup over what were described as behavioral issues, Reyna has remained one of the more polarizing figures in the U.S. player pool despite his talent. The 23-year-old logged a total of 509 minutes for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season.

As questions about Reyna’s future with the national team continued to swirl, the son of former U.S. star Claudio Reyna recently highlighted the special chance to play on the international stage.

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"I’m just hoping and waiting for the call-up, it would be an honor," Reyna said. "The national team means a lot to me. … I’d love to be there, have an impact on the team. It would be a dream to represent my country at the World Cup."

Mauricio Pochettino looks on during a soccer match in Atlanta

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the international friendly match between the United States and Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 31, 2026. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Roster cutdowns inevitably bring tough decisions, and reports indicate Real Salt Lake standout Diego Luna did not make the final World Cup squad. Luna developed into a key member of the USMNT's rotation in 2025.

Luna has scored four goals in 18 matches for the national team, adding to the 22 goals he has recorded over the past three seasons with Real Salt Lake.

United States men's national soccer team posing for a group photo on the field

The United States men's national soccer team poses for a group photo before an international friendly against Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 18, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Zavier Gozo, who plays in the MLS for Real Salt Lake, was also told he would not compete on the national team this summer.

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The USMNT begins its World Cup campaign June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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