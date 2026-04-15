Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran flips off fan who allegedly told him to harm himself in loss to Twins

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran flipped off a fan during the team’s 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, claiming the fan told him to harm himself.

Duran, who has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, was seen flipping the bird as he returned to the dugout following a fifth-inning groundout. The incident was captured on the broadcast, and after the game, Duran explained that his obscene gesture was in response to a fan crossing the line.

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"Somebody just told me to kill myself," Duran said. "I’m used to it at this point, you know? I mean, s--- happens. I mean, I’m gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me, but it is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that, but that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering."

Duran, 29, opened up about an attempt to take his own life during the Netflix docuseries, "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox," which followed the team during the 2024 season. In one of the interviews, Duran said his struggles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons led to a dark time in his life and ultimately a failed suicide attempt.

RED SOX STAR JARREN DURAN OPENS UP ABOUT TRYING TO TAKE HIS OWN LIFE: 'I DIDN’T EVEN WANT TO BE HERE ANYMORE'

"To this day, I think God just didn’t let me take my own life because I seriously don’t know why [the gun] didn’t go off. I took it as a sign of, ‘I might have to be here for a reason,’ so that’s when I started to look at myself in the mirror after the gun didn’t go off," he said in the documentary, which was released last year.

Duran said Tuesday that speaking openly about his struggles has encouraged the "haters" to berate him.

"Honestly, it’s my fault for talking about my mental health because I kind of brought in the haters. So I've just got to get used to it," he said. "I was just trying to hold it in and not really bring that up to the team. I mean, we’re trying to win a game. I shouldn’t even bring that up to anybody. ... It just happens."

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Boston manager Alex Cora said he didn't witness the incident.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.