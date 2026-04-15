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Boston Red Sox

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran flips off fan who allegedly told him to harm himself in loss to Twins

Duran says the incident was 'triggering' and that speaking openly about his mental health has encouraged abuse from fans

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran flipped off a fan during the team’s 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, claiming the fan told him to harm himself. 

Duran, who has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, was seen flipping the bird as he returned to the dugout following a fifth-inning groundout. The incident was captured on the broadcast, and after the game, Duran explained that his obscene gesture was in response to a fan crossing the line. 

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran hitting a double during a baseball game

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran hits a double in the third inning against the San Diego Padres in Boston on April 5, 2026. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

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"Somebody just told me to kill myself," Duran said. "I’m used to it at this point, you know? I mean, s--- happens. I mean, I’m gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me, but it is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that, but that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering."

Duran, 29, opened up about an attempt to take his own life during the Netflix docuseries, "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox," which followed the team during the 2024 season. In one of the interviews, Duran said his struggles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons led to a dark time in his life and ultimately a failed suicide attempt. 

Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox looking on during a baseball game at Great American Ball Park

Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 26, 2026. (Jeffrey Dean/MLB Photos)

RED SOX STAR JARREN DURAN OPENS UP ABOUT TRYING TO TAKE HIS OWN LIFE: 'I DIDN’T EVEN WANT TO BE HERE ANYMORE'

"To this day, I think God just didn’t let me take my own life because I seriously don’t know why [the gun] didn’t go off. I took it as a sign of, ‘I might have to be here for a reason,’ so that’s when I started to look at myself in the mirror after the gun didn’t go off," he said in the documentary, which was released last year. 

Duran said Tuesday that speaking openly about his struggles has encouraged the "haters" to berate him.

"Honestly, it’s my fault for talking about my mental health because I kind of brought in the haters. So I've just got to get used to it," he said. "I was just trying to hold it in and not really bring that up to the team. I mean, we’re trying to win a game. I shouldn’t even bring that up to anybody. ... It just happens."

Manager Alex Cora and Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox during award presentation at Fenway Park

Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox reacts with Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox as he is presented with the Heart & Hustle Award before a game against the Houston Astros on August 11, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

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Boston manager Alex Cora said he didn't witness the incident.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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