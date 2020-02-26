Big South Conference women's basketball championship history
The Big South Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features 11 schools, including Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville, SC Upstate and Winthrop.
The women’s basketball tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 15.
The tournament has been held since 1987.
Read below for a list of past champions.
2019: RADFORD
Radford was back on top in 2019. The Highlanders defeated Campbell, 57-45. Lydia Rivers was named tournament MVP.
2018: LIBERTY
In 2018, Liberty won its 17th Big South tournament title. The Flames defeated UNC Asheville, 60-42. KK Barbour was named tournament MVP.
2017: UNC ASHEVILLE
UNC Asheville edged out Radford to repeat as champions, 49-48, in 2017. Sonora Dengoki was named tournament MVP.
2016: UNC ASHEVILLE
UNC Asheville defeated Liberty in double overtime, 64-62. Chatori Major was named tournament MVP.
2015: LIBERTY
In 2015, Liberty beat out High Point 74-64. Ashley Riminger was named tournament MVP.
2014: WINTHROP
Winthrop won the Big South in 2014, defeating High Point 87-74. Dequesha McClanahan was named tournament MVP.
2013: LIBERTY
Liberty defeated Longwood, 54-45, in 2013. Devon Brown won her second MVP award.
2012: LIBERTY
Avery Warley led Liberty back to Big South glory in 2012. The Flames defeated High Point 81-73. Warley was named tournament MVP.
2011: GARDNER-WEBB
Gardner-Webb defeated Liberty, 67-66, in 2011. Dominque Hudson was named tournament MVP.
2010: LIBERTY
Liberty narrowly defended its title in 2010. The Flames defeated Gardner-Webb, 68-66. Devon Brown was named tournament MVP.
2009: LIBERTY
In 2009, Liberty defeated Gardner-Webb 51-50. Megan Frazee won a second MVP award.
2008: LIBERTY
Liberty was back on top in 2008. The Flames defeated Radford, 66-65. Megan Frazee was named tournament MVP.
2007: UNC ASHEVILLE
UNC Asheville broke Liberty’s reign in 2007. They defeated Radford, 67-57. Amanda Elder was named tournament MVP.
2006: LIBERTY
In 2006, Liberty defeated High Point 53-50. Allyson Fasnacht was the MVP award winner.
2005: LIBERTY
Liberty stayed dominant in 2005, defeating UNC Asheville 88-41. Katie Feenstra took home MVP hardware for a third straight title.
2004: LIBERTY
Liberty defeated Birmingham-Southern, 54-41, in 2004. Katie Feenstra was her second straight MVP.
2003: LIBERTY
In 2003, Liberty beat High Point for the title 84-71. Katie Feenstra was named tournament MVP.
2002: LIBERTY
Liberty won its sixth straight Big South title in 2002, defeating Coastal Carolina 57-33. Nikki Reddick was named tournament MVP.
2001: LIBERTY
Liberty continued its Big South dominance in 2001. The Flames defeated Elon, 52-47. Michelle Fricke was named tournament MVP.
2000: LIBERTY
Liberty won the Big South again in 2000. They defeated Coastal Carolina, 74-64. Elena Kisseleva won her third tournament MVP award.
1999: LIBERTY
Liberty won its third straight title in 1999. They defeated Coastal Carolina, 68-55. Elena Kisseleva won a second MVP.
1998: LIBERTY
Liberty repeated as champions in 1998. The Flames defeated UNC Asheville, 65-53. Emily Hill, of UNC Asheville, was named tournament MVP.
1997: LIBERTY
Liberty briefly ended Radford’s run in 1997. The Flames defeated UNC Greensboro, 89-82. Elena Kisseleva was named tournament MVP.
1996: RADFORD
Radford won its seventh straight Big South title in 1996. They defeated Winthrop, 85-83. Anne Cox, of Winthrop, was named tournament MVP.
1995: RADFORD
In 1995, Radford stayed winning. The Highlanders defeated UNC Greensboro 68-63. Alisa Moore, of UNC Greensboro, was named tournament MVP.
1994: RADFORD
Radford won the Big South in 1994, defeating UNC Greensboro 83-78. Shannan Wilkey won a second tournament MVP award.
1993: RADFORD
Radford continued to be the cream of the crop in 1993. They defeated UNC Greensboro 62-57. Shannan Wilkey was named tournament MVP.
1992: RADFORD
Radford won again in 1992, knocking off Campbell 85-77. Patrina Toney was named tournament MVP.
1991: RADFORD
Radford edged out Campbell in 1991, 65-64. Roz Groce was named tournament MVP.
1990: RADFORD
Radford was back on top in 1990 with a win over Campbell 69-65. Karen Bowles was named tournament MVP.
1989: CAMPBELL
Campbell got back at Radford the following year. The Bears won, 58-53. Denise Ford was named tournament MVP.
1988: RADFORD
Radford repeated as champions in 1988, defeating Campbell 100-81. Regine McKeithan was named MVP.
1987: RADFORD
Radford defeated Campbell, 71-59, to win the first-ever Big South Conference title in 1987. Stephanie Howard was named tournament MVP.