Horizon League women's basketball championship history

The Horizon League holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Horizon League features 10 teams, including Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, Illinois-Chicago, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Wright State and Youngstown State.

The tournament begins March 3 and runs through March 10.

The Horizon League began hosting women’s basketball tournaments in 1987 when the conference was known as the Midwestern Collegiate Conference. The conference became the Horizon League in 2002.

Read below for a list of past Horizon League champions.

2019: WRIGHT STATE

Wright State eked out a win over Green Bay in the final, 55-53. Michal Miller helped Wright State defeat the Phoenix and was awarded the MVP.

2018: GREEN BAY

Green Bay won a record 16th title in 2018. They defeated Wright State, 62-44. Allie LeClaire was named MVP.

2017: GREEN BAY

Green Bay won the sixth title in seven years in 2017. They defeated Detroit 64-52. Jessica Lindstrom was named MVP.

2016: GREEN BAY

Green Bay knocked off Milwaukee, 64-32, in 2016. Mehryn Kraker was named tournament MVP.

2015: GREEN BAY

Green Bay needed overtime to defeat Wright State, 86-77, in 2015. Tesha Buck was named MVP.

2014: WRIGHT STATE

Wright State broke Green Bay’s run in 2014. They defeated the Phoenix, 88-69.

2013: GREEN BAY

It was another three-peat for Green Bay in 2013. They defeated Loyola, 54-38. Adrian Ritchie won the MVP.

2012: GREEN BAY

Green Bay’s dominance continued in 2012. The Phoenix defeated Detroit 66-53 to win their 11th conference title at the time. Julie Wojita was named tournament MVP.

2011: GREEN BAY

In 2011, the Phoenix knocked off Butler 74-63 and finished 18-0 in conference play. Celeste Hoewisch was named tournament MVP.

2010: CLEVELAND STATE

Cleveland State won a second title in three years in 2010. They beat Butler, 66-57.

2009: GREEN BAY

The Phoenix won another conference title in 2009. They defeated Milwaukee, 65-41.

2008: CLEVELAND STATE

Cleveland State won its first conference title in 2008. They defeated Wright State, 70-56.

2007: GREEN BAY

It wouldn’t take long for Green Bay to be holding the trophy again. They defeated Butler, 91-64, in 2007. Nicole Soulis won the MVP.

2006: MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee would finally break Green Bay’s streak in 2006 as the Phoenix fell in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Milwaukee defeated Illinois-Chicago, 71-63. Traci Edwards won the MVP.

2005: GREEN BAY

Green Bay would win its seventh title in eight years in 2005. They knocked off Wright State 58-48. Tiffany Mor was named tournament MVP.

2004: GREEN BAY

In 2004, Green Bay was the cream of the crop in the Horizon League. They defeated Detroit, 66-54. Abby Scharlow was named MVP.

2003: GREEN BAY

Green Bay repeated as champions in 2003. They defeated Detroit for the second straight season, 83-59. Kristy Loiselle was named MVP.

2002: GREEN BAY

Green Bay got back to the NCAA Tournament in 2002, defeating Detroit 72-63. Mandy Stowe helped the Phoenix win another conference title and was rewarded with the MVP.

2001: MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee would knock off Green Bay the following season, 77-62. Jessica Wihite was named MVP.

2000: GREEN BAY

Green Bay won a third straight title in 2000. They defeated Cleveland State, 79-72. Chandra Johnson was named tournament MVP.

1999: GREEN BAY

Green Bay repeated as champions in 1999, defeating Detroit 74-54. Chari Nordgaard took home the MVP trophy.

1998: GREEN BAY

In 1998, Green Bay was on top of the conference. They defeated Butler 61-54. Alison Schultz was named tournament MVP.

1997: DETROIT

Detroit defeated Green Bay, 63-55. Jocelyn Boyd was named MVP for her efforts.

1996: BUTLER

Butler won the conference title in 1996. They defeated Green Bay, 56-53. Debbie Benziger was named tournament MVP.

1995: NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Northern Illinois defeated La Salle in overtime, 80-77. Angela Lockett was named tournament MVP.

1994: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame reclaimed the top spot in the conference in 1994. They defeated Xavier, 72-63. In a losing effort, Lynn Bihn was named MVP.

1993: XAVIER

Xavier won its first conference title in 1993, ending Notre Dame’s run. They defeated Butler, 82-72. Carl Madsen was named tournament MVP.

1992: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame won a fourth straight conference tournament. They defeated Xavier, 59-54. Notre Dame finally made the NCAA Tournament that year. Margaret Nowlin won the MVP.

1991: NOTRE DAME

In 1991, Notre Dame won the conference tournament. They defeated Butler, 62-52. They made the Women’s NIT. Krissi Davis was named tournament MVP for a second time.

1990: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame repeated as conference champion in 1990. They defeated Butler, 67-66. Notre Dame, however, did not make any tournament. Karen Robinson was named tournament MVP.

1989: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame won the first-ever Horizon League conference championship in 1989. They defeated Loyola, 75-53. They were selected for the Women’s NIT. Krissi Davis was named tournament MVP.

1988: NO TOURNAMENT HELD

No tournament was held during the 1987-88 season. Evansville was the regular-season conference champion.

1987: NO TOURNAMENT HELD

No tournament was held during the 1986-87 season. Detroit was the regular-season conference champion.