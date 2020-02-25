Southern Conference women's basketball championship history

The Southern Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including The Citadel, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Samford, Chattanooga, VMI, Western Carolina and Wofford.

The conference tournament begins March 5 and runs through March 9.

The Southern Conference women’s tournament has been held each year since 1984.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: MERCER

Mercer repeated as champions in 2019. They defeated Furman, 66-63. KeKe Calloway was named tournament MVP.

2018: MERCER

Mercer finally won a Southern title in 2018. They defeated East Tennessee State, 68-53. Kahlia Lawrence was named tournament MVP.

2017: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga knocked off Mercer for the second straight year. They defeated the Bears, 61-59. Jasmine Joyner won a second MVP award.

2016: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Mercer, 65-57, in 2016. Alicia Payne was named tournament MVP.

2015: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated East Tennessee State, 61-56, in overtime. Jasmine Joyner on the tournament MVP.

2014: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga repeated in 2014. The Mocs defeated Davidson, 71-45. Taylor Hall won the MVP.

2013: CHATTANOOGA

In 2013, Chattanooga defeated Davidson 64-63. Ashlen Dewart was named tournament MVP.

2012: SAMFORD

Samford repeated as champions in 2012. They defeated Appalachian State, 54-43. Shelby Campbell was named tournament MVP.

2011: SAMFORD

Samford won its first Southern Conference in 2011. The Bulldogs defeated Appalachian State, 57-54. Savannah Hill was named tournament MVP.

2010: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won the Southern in 2010, 72-67, over Samford. Shanara Hollinquest won the MVP.

2009: WESTERN CAROLINA

Western Carolina needed three overtimes to beat Charleston in 2009. They won 101-87. Brooke Johnson was named tournament MVP.

2008: CHATTANOOGA

In 2008, Chattanooga won its seventh title in eight years. The Mocs defeated Western Carolina, 71-59. Alex Anderson repeated as tournament MVP.

2007: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina, 84-66, in 2007. Alex Anderson won tournament MVP.

2006: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won the title again in 2006. They defeated UNC Greensboro 91-79. Tiffani Roberson was tournament MVP.

2005: WESTERN CAROLINA

In 2005, Western Carolina defeated Georgia Southern in two overtimes 97-95. Jennifer Gardner was named tournament MVP.

2004: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won a fourth straight conference title in 2004. They defeated Western Carolina, 86-68. Katasha Brown was named tournament MVP.

2003: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won the Southern Conference in 2003. They defeated Georgia Southern, 66-52. Miranda Warfield won a second straight MVP.

2002: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga repeated as champions in 2002. They defeated UNC Greensboro, 77-69. Miranda Warfield was named tournament MVP.

2001: CHATTANOOGA

In 2001, Chattanooga won its first conference title since 1992. The Mocs defeated UNC Greensboro, 64-63. ChoRhonda Gwaltney was named tournament MVP.

2000: FURMAN

Furman knocked off UNC Greensboro, 68-49, in 2000. Brianne Dodgen, of Greensboro, was named tournament MVP.

1999: APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State defeated Davison, 78-79, in 1999. Beth Schoolfield was named MVP.

1998: UNC GREENSBORO

UNC Greensboro won the conference title in 1998. The Spartans defeated Georgia Southern, 75-69. Telly Hall, of Georgia Southern, was named tournament MVP.

1997: MARSHALL

Marshall broke through in 1997 and won its first Southern Conference title after multiple tries. The Thundering Herd defeated Georgia Southern, 77-69. Keri Simmons was named tournament MVP.

1996: APPALACHIAN STATE

In 1996, Appalachian State narrowly defeated Marshall 77-75. Stephanie Wine, of Marshall, was named tournament MVP.

1995: FURMAN

Furman finally won its first Southern Conference title in 1995. The Paladins defeated East Tennessee State, 88-85. DeShawne Blocker, of ETSU, was named tournament MVP.

1994: GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Georgia Southern repeated as champions in 1994. They defeated Furman, 59-55. Rushia Brown, of Furman, was named tournament MVP.

1993: GEORGIA SOUTHERN

In 1993, Georgia Southern won its first Southern Conference title. They defeated Furman, 76-73. Janice Johnson was named tournament MVP.

1992: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Furman, 84-66. Kim Brown was named tournament MVP.

1991: APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State won the fourth title in five years in 1991. They defeated East Tennessee State, 98-87. Nicole Hopson, of ETSU, was named tournament MVP.

1990: APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State defeated Furman, 94-90, in 1990. Shannon Thomas was named tournament MVP.

1989: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga was back on top of the Southern Conference in 1989. They defeated Furman, 69-65. Janice Rhynehardt, of Furman, and Nancy Smith, of Chattanooga, were named co-tournament MVPs.

1988: APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State went back-to-back in 1988. The Mountaineers defeated Marshall, 72-67. Valerie Whiteside won a second straight tournament MVP.

1987: APPALACHIAN STATE

In 1987, Appalachian State defeated Marshall 68-65. Valerie Whiteside was named tournament MVP.

1986: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won a third Southern Conference tournament in 1986. The Mocs defeated Marshall, 77-69. Regina Kirk was named the MVP.

1985: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga defeated Marshall, 88-76, in 1985. Chris McClure was named tournament MVP.

1984: CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga won the first Southern Conference title in 1984. The Mocs defeated East Tennessee State, 60-45. Tina Chairs was named tournament MVP.