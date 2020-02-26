Summit League women's basketball championship history
The Summit League holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features nine teams: Denver, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, IPFW, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois.
The Summit League tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 10.
The conference first held a women’s basketball tournament in 1993. The Summit was known as the Mid-Continent Conference from 1989 to 2007.
Read below for a list of previous champions.
2019: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State won its ninth conference title in 11 years, defeating South Dakota 83-71. Macy Miller became the second player to win three tournament MVPs.
2018: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State defeated South Dakota, 65-50. Macy Miller won a second tournament MVP.
2017: WESTERN ILLINOIS
Western Illinois needed overtime in 2017 to beat IUPUI, 77-69. Emily Clemens was named tournament MVP. IUPUI now plays in the Horizon League.
2016: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State repeated in 2016, defeating South Dakota 61-55. Macy Miller was named tournament MVP.
2015: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State was back on top in 2015, defeating South Dakota 72-57. Nicole Seekamp, of South Dakota, was named tournament MVP.
2014: SOUTH DAKOTA
South Dakota briefly halted South Dakota State’s run in 2014. The Coyotes defeated Denver, 82-71. Polly Harrington was named tournament MVP.
2013: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
In 2013, South Dakota State won a fifth-straight Summit League title. They knocked off South Dakota, 56-53. Ashley Eide was named tournament MVP.
2012: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State needed overtime in 2012 to get past UMKC. They won the conference title, 78-77. Jennie Sunnarborg was named tournament MVP.
2011: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State won its third straight title in 2011. They defeated Oakland, 61-54. Kristin Rotert was named tournament MVP.
2010: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
In 2010, South Dakota State needed overtime to beat Oral Roberts. The Jackrabbits won, 79-75. Maria Boever was named tournament MVP.
2009: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota State began nearly a 10-year run as tops in the conference in 2009. The Jackrabbits defeated Oakland, 79-69. Jennifer Warkenthien was named tournament MVP.
2008: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts won its third title in four years in 2008. They defeated IUPUI, 66-53. Elisha Turek became the first three-time MVP winner.
2007: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts beat out Oakland, 72-55, in 2007. Elisha Turek won a second tournament MVP award.
2006: OAKLAND
Oakland defeated Western Illinois, 65-56. Anne Hafeli was named tournament MVP.
2005: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts won its third conference title in 2005. They defeated UMKC, 48-42. Elish Turek was named tournament MVP.
2004: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso repeated in 2004, defeating Oral Roberts 64-63. Leah Cannon, of Oral Roberts, was named tournament MVP.
2003: VALPARAISO
Valparaiso won the title in 2003, defeating Oakland 48-46. Katie Boone was named tournament MVP.
2002: OAKLAND
Oakland won its first conference title in 2002. They defeated Valparaiso, 52-40. Sarah Judd was named tournament MVP.
2001: ORAL ROBERTS
Oral Roberts won the tournament in 2001. They defeated Oakland, 61-46. Krista Ragan won the MVP and became the first multi-MVP winner.
2000: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Youngstown State defeated Valparaiso, 73-57. Brianne Kenneally was named tournament MVP.
1999: ORAL ROBERTS
In 1999, Oral Roberts defeated Youngstown State 57-52. They defeated Krista Ragan was named tournament MVP.
1998: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Youngstown State won its second conference title in 1998. The Penguins defeated Valparaiso, 78-69. Sarrah Stricklett was named tournament MVP.
1997: TROY
Troy won the MCC in 1997. They defeated Youngstown State, 89-75. Samantha Tomlinson was named tournament MVP.
1996: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
In 1996, Youngstown State won its first title. They defeated Buffalo, 53-43. Shannon Beach was named tournament MVP.
1995: WESTERN ILLINOIS
Western Illinois won the Mid-Continent Conference in 1995. They defeated Youngstown State, 73-60. Oberon Pitterson was named MVP.
1994: GREEN BAY
Green Bay defeated Northern Illinois, 73-70, in 1994. E.C. Hill, of Northern Illinois, was named tournament MVP.
1993: NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Northern Illinois won the first Mid-Continent Conference women’s tournament in 1993. They defeated Green Bay, 75-58. Dawn Schirmacher, of Green Bay, was named MVP.