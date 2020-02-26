Patriot League women's basketball championship history

The Patriot League holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including American, Army, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola-Maryland and Navy.

The Patriot League’s women’s basketball tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 15.

The conference began its tournament in 1991.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: BUCKNELL

In 2019, Bucknell won its second title in three years. The Bison defeated American, 66-54. Kaitlyn Slagus was named tournament MVP.

2018: AMERICAN

American won the Patriot League in 2018. It defeated Navy, 60-49. Cecily Carl was named tournament MVP.

2017: BUCKNELL

Bucknell won the title in 2017. It defeated Navy, 79-71 in overtime. Claire DeBoer was named MVP.

2016: ARMY

In 2016, Army defeated Loyola (MD), 69-51. Kelsey Minato won her second tournament MVP award.

2015: AMERICAN

American defeated Lehigh, 66-50. Jen Dumiak was named tournament MVP.

2014: ARMY

Army won the Patriot in 2014, defeating Holy Cross, 68-58. Kelsey Minato was named tournament MVP.

2013: NAVY

Navy three-peated in 2013. It defeated Holy Cross, 72-53. Alix Membreno was named tournament MVP.

2012: NAVY

Navy repeated as champions in 2012, defeating Holy Cross, 57-48. Jade Geif won a second straight MVP award.

2011: NAVY

In 2011, Navy won its first Patriot League title. It defeated American, 47-40. Jade Geif was named tournament MVP.

2010: LEHIGH

Lehigh repeated as conference champions in 2010. It defeated American, 58-42. Alex Ross won the tournament MVP for the second straight year.

2009: LEHIGH

Lehigh won the Patriot League in 2009. It defeated Lafayette, 64-56. Alex Ross was named tournament MVP.

2008: BUCKNELL

Bucknell defeated Holy Cross, 57-45. Kesha Champion was named tournament MVP.

2007: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross defeated American, 56-48, in 2007. Bethany O’Dell was named tournament MVP.

2006: ARMY

In 2006, Army beat Holy Cross, 69-68. Cara Enright was named tournament MVP.

2005: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross was back on top in 2005, defeating Colgate, 70-70. Lisa Andrews was named tournament MVP.

2004: COLGATE

In 2004, Colgate defeated American, 71-60. Malissa Burke was named MVP.

2003: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross defeated Army in 2003, 78-65. Maggie Fontana was named MVP.

2002: BUCKNELL

Bucknell knocked off Holy Cross in 2002, 88-74. Molly Creamer was named tournament MVP.

2001: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross won the tournament in 2001. It defeated Lehigh, 84-68. Monika Rothermich was named tournament MVP.

2000: HOLY CROSS

In 2000, Holy Cross won its third consecutive title. The Crusaders defeated Bucknell, 87-63. Anna Kinne became the first two-time tournament MVP.

1999: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross defeated Navy for the title in 1999, 72-58. Anna Kinne was named tournament MVP.

1998: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross won its fifth Patriot League title in 1998. The Crusaders defeated Navy, 67-60. Amy O’Brien was named tournament MVP.

1997: LEHIGH

Lehigh won its first conference title in 1997. They defeated Lafayette, 65-63, in overtime. Kelly Collins was named tournament MVP.

1996: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross repeated as Patriot League champs in 1996, defeating Colgate, 77-55. Karen Juda was named tournament MVP.

1995: HOLY CROSS

In 1995, Holy Cross won the Patriot League. The Crusaders defeated Fordham, 58-51. Lauren Maney was named tournament MVP.

1994: FORDHAM

Fordham won the Patriot League in 1994. The Rams defeated Holy Cross, 64-60. Kelly Fitzpatrick was named MVP.

1993: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross defeated Fordham, 82-63, in 1993. Norinne Powers was named tournament MVP.

1992: FORDHAM

Fordham won the Patriot League in 1992. It defeated Lafayette, 65-54. Christine Kennedy was named tournament MVP.

1991: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross won the first Patriot League title in 1991. The Crusaders defeated Army, 65-52. Mary Helen Walker was named tournament MVP.