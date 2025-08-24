Adam Page, Toni Storm retain AEW titles at Forbidden Door; Will Ospreay faces Death Riders beatdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view brought together wrestlers from AEW, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Stardom, RevPro and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) all under one roof on Sunday.

The card featured eight championship matches, including the matches listed on the pre-show. And when the dust settled in London’s O2 Arena, the title pictures didn’t change much for the most part.

Will Ospreay also took the brunt of the violence in the final match of the night.

Read below for some of the highlights from Forbidden Door.

--

The Death Riders get the last laugh

Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay may have won the unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match against The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd and Matt and Nick Jackson. But it was Jon Moxley’s faction who savaged Ospreay at the end.

Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd brutalized Ospreay, targeting the neck which he was set to have surgery on. Ospreay’s teammates couldn’t get to him in time as the Death Riders locked the door and their opponents went to work on him.

Now, it appears Ospreay is going to be out of action for quite a while.

Ospreay’s teammates appeared to be in shock as AEW medical personnel attended to Ospreay. He was seen in a neck brace as Forbidden Door ended.

Adam Page def. MJF to retain AEW World Championship

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) may have had the advantage going into the AEW World Championship match. He could win the title on a disqualification or a count out and didn’t need to execute the Casino Gauntlet contract to get the shot.

Still, Adam Page, fresh off the high of winning the title at All In, went to work. He pulled out all the stops, including a moonsault from the top rope. He nailed a Dead Eye through the table and took a Tombstone Piledriver off the broken table.

In the end, Page hit the Buckshot Lariat and picked up the pin on MJF.

MJF may have lost this round but he still holds another opportunity in the palms of his hands.

Jamie Hayter, Wardlow return

AEW saw two major returns occur over the course of the night.

First, Wardlow entered the fray following Kazuchika Okada retaining the AEW Unified Championship over Swerve Strickland. Okada was putting a beating on Strickland following the victory when Prince Nana came out to interrupt him.

As Nana was checking on Strickland, Wardlow entered the ring and made quick work of Nana. Wardlow before he appeared to join forces with the Don Callis Family.

Jamie Hayter nearly defeated Mercedes Moné in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament and earned an AEW Women’s World Championship shot. But she had yet to return to the ring since then due to an injury. As Thekla came after Queen Aminata, Hayter came out to the crowd to make the save.

Toni Storm retains AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm and Athena had been beefing for several weeks. Athena, the Ring of Honor women’s champion, won the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Athena had proved to be one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world as she ran through the Ring of Honor roster.

But Storm has been on a tear of her own. The four-time champion regained the AEW Women’s World Championship at Grand Slam: Australia and hasn’t looked back. Athena wasn’t going to be an easy opponent, but Storm has proved to dispel the best of the best with ease.

Storm’s in-ring prowess was no match for Athena. Storm made Athena submit for the win.

Elsewhere