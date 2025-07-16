AEW stars Adam Copeland, Christian Cage dish on surprise appearances, next chapter in their story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their impacts felt across the pro wrestling world over the weekend.

Copeland returned at All In: Texas on Saturday to save Cage, whose real name is Jay Reso, from a beatdown as his stablemates Nick Wayne, Nick’s mother Shayna and Kip Sabian turned on him following a match against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Copeland came out to the roar of the crowd.

"That will never get old. It really won’t," Copeland told Fox News Digital. "And I’ve learned over the years to just enjoy those moments and not get too bogged down in, ‘Should I run straight or…’ No, just enjoy it and let the audience enjoy it too, and that’s what this whole business has always been about, or supposed to be, is to have fun — as an audience member and a performer too even though it hurts a lot."

Copeland described the whirlwind feeling going from sitting at home and reading a book to the electric crowd noise that hit him in the face when he appeared at Globe Life Field.

"It will never get old, and if you could bottle it, that feeling is just amazing."

Cage was awaiting a chair shot to the face when Copeland came out.

"Like he said, it’s great," Cage said. "When we walk out there, in a sea of people, like Adam said, you have to take it in because you never know when it could be the last time. So, you always have to appreciate those moments. And as a performer too, when you’ve been gone for a while, you’re always kind of in your own head like, ‘How many people are actually going to care if I come back?’ And when you hear a reaction like that, it’s very validating. It was nice to hear."

Before Cage performed at All In: Texas on Saturday, he made a surprising appearance at Ring of Honor’s event, Supercard of Honor. It was Cage’s first appearance at a Ring of Honor event in nearly 20 years. He congratulated Wayne in the ring as the young pro wrestler retained his Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

"It was a last-minute thing," he explained. "I walked out there to completely surprise the family. I got a surprise the next night — that’s another story. But it was cool. Hardcore wrestling fans like that, it’s always cool to walk out in those moments, especially when it’s not expected. I hid in the back and walked out there — it was pretty cool."

Copeland and Cage will now embark on a new storyline that could bring them back as a tag team. After Copeland saved Cage from a beatdown, he told his longtime friend to "go find yourself."

Copeland told Fox News Digital he hoped to get to tell a "layered story" over the next weeks and months.

"That’s the great thing about having 40 years of history with each other because we have so much history to be able to pull from, but also more than that," he said. "We’re two entirely different performers than we were before. I’d like to think we’re better all-around performers than we were before. That’s exciting. And really, to be able to possibly revisit something, again it’s fun, which is the whole idea of this. … I hope that this is what it will be for the audience is fun."

Cage added that he didn’t want to take this next chapter for granted.

"There was a time this was taken away from both of us. For us to get back in the ring and to be able to, when Adam first came to AEW as opponents, and then potentially we’ll see where this goes as far as tag team goes, but just to be able to appreciate every moment of it because at one point it looked like neither of us were going to get this opportunity again. To kind of even have this moment, just to kind of embrace it and take it all in."