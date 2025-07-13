Adam Page wins bloody Texas Death Match to win AEW World Championship over Jon Moxley at All In: Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Hangman" Adam Page galloped into All Elite Wrestling’s All In: Texas pay-per-view on Sunday with one thing on his mind – the AEW World Championship.

Page needed to do anything and everything to defeat Jon Moxley for the title as the two competed in a Texas Death Match. He also had to hope that there were enough people on his side to help thwart any interference from Moxley’s Death Riders faction.

Early in the match, violence was on the menu. Page busted Moxley open when he stabbed him in the head with a fork multiple times. But Moxley had a bucket of tricks of his own. He introduced glass in the ring and would drag Page’s body through it at one point during the match.

Texas Death Match guaranteed that Page and Moxley’s fight would be a bloody affair. The carnage that foreign objects could bring was only the tip of the iceberg. Moxley hit a piledriver on Page in the middle of the ring while Page returned the favor with a scary move of his own, powerbombing Moxley’s spine onto two chairs.

The match took a twist when Marina Shafir got involved and tried to thwart Page’s momentum. "Hangman" then put Shafir through a table. Gabe Kidd, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta got involved in the match to try to help Moxley, but to no avail.

Page received some support from Will Ospreay, who team up with Swerve Strickland, to defeat the Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) and strip them of their executive vice president titles. Kidd, Castagnoli and Yuta took out Ospreay and then smashed his head in between a chair.

Back in the ring, Moxley took control. He hit Page with a Death Rider on a chair. But Moxley still couldn’t keep Page down for the 10 count. As The Death Riders tried to get more involved, Page had another person in his corner – a returning Bryan Danielson.

Danielson came into the ring masked before he dropped Yuta. The Arlington, Texas, crowd went berserk. High above the stadium, Darby Allin dropped into the match and hit a Coffin Drop on The Death Riders and helped them flee the ring.

Page hit a Buckshot Lariat on Moxley but still couldn’t get him down.

Cue up the Young Bucks. The Jacksons came into the ring and hit Page with a double superkick. Still, Page wasn’t going to be counted out. On the outside of the ring, Strickland came down with a chain and knocked out Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Strickland then looked into the fiery eyes of Page. Out of all the two had been through in their intense rivalry over the years, would Strickland help out his nemesis?

Indeed, he would.

Strickland threw the chain into the ring for Page. "Hangman" then used it to attack Moxley.

Page then got Moxley onto the apron and tightened the chain around his neck. Moxley, with nowhere to go and no one to save him, had to tap out.

Page won the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career. He took the title out of the briefcase where Moxley had it since his victory over Danielson months ago.

It’s unclear what will happen with Moxley and The Death Riders now. Page will get to embark on a new journey as champion.

But earlier in the day, a new contender emerged for the AEW World Championship.

Men’s Casino Gauntlet

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was told by his manager MVP to work smarter, not harder. He did just that at AEW All In: Texas and it turned out it was the strategy he needed all along.

MJF took himself out of most danger, bided his time and capitalized. Mark Briscoe thought he had put together the perfect move on Roderick Strong but as soon as he was going to go for the cover, MJF interfered and threw him out of the ring. MJF then pinned Strong to win.

Anthony Bowens, Bandido, Brody King, Josh Alexander, a returning Juice Robinson, Konosuke Takeshita, Kota Ibushi, Max Caster, Mistico, Ricochet and The Beast Mortos also competed in the match.

MJF has been an AEW world champion before.