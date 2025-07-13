Toni Storm digs down deep to retain AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas over Mercedes Moné

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two of the best female professional wrestlers, Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné, met for the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas on Saturday.

Storm came into the match as the defending champion, having won the AEW women’s title back from Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia in February. She started her fourth title reign at that moment. She welcomed Moné, who won the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament to earn a shot at the title. Moné was already the TBS champion and held multiple women’s titles across multiple promotions around the globe.

No matter how decorative Moné was, it didn’t deter Storm from the fight of her life. The two put together a match-of-the-night contender.

Moné seemingly had the advantage late in the match, through all the little mind games the two superstars played. Moné nailed Storm with a sunset-flip powerbomb in the corner and followed it up with a knee to the face with a bucklebomb twist to take control.

Still, the "CEO" couldn’t get the pinfall. Storm got to work and turned on the offensive efforts. She hit Moné with multiple German suplexes and then her patented Storm Zero finishing move. But also, to no avail.

Storm seemingly knew she had to pull off something wild to put Moné down for good. Moné went up for a high-risk maneuver from the top rope but Storm pushed her off. Storm gave Moné one last smooch, seemingly the kiss of death, before putting Moné between her legs and hitting the Storm Zero from the middle rope.

She pinned Moné for the win. It was Moné’s first singles loss since she entered AEW.

It’s the third succcesful title defense for Storm, having defeated May in the last match of May’s tenure at AEW, Megan Bayne and Mina Shirakawa.

But a new challenger has emerged.

Women’s Casino Gauntlet

It was a big weekend for Athena.

She extended her reign as the Ring of Honor world women’s champion to 945 days when she successfully defended it at the Supercard of Honor on Friday night against Thunder Rosa.

She then earned an AEW Women’s World Championship shot with her victory in the women’s casino gauntlet at All In: Texas. The "Forever Champion" pinned Shirakawa to win the match.

Athena outlasted Bayne, Rosa, Alex Windsor, Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata, Syuri, Tay Melo, Thekla and Willow Nightengale as well.