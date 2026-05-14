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San Francisco 49ers

49ers star George Kittle talks about encountering a 'half-dollar' spider in the middle of the night

Kittle says his wife, Claire, notified him of the enormous spider at 4 am

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is no stranger to taking defenders on in the middle of the field, but he found himself in a battle against a different kind of beast early Wednesday night.

Kittle, 32, took to social media to retell his tale against a ginormous spider.

"At 4 a.m. this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife, who had discovered a spider the size of a half-dollar in the bathroom. Without hesitation, I arose to combat the intruder," Kittle posted to X.

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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle running with football at State Farm Stadium

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle plays against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 5, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Kittle, who has been rehabbing after tearing his right Achilles tendon during the playoffs, used his equipment to eliminate the threat.

"Claire handed me the slant board I’ve been using for rehab, and I immediately knew the spider had no chance. It took but 1 attempt to strike down my opponent. I received hugs and kisses for my bravery and fell back asleep with confidence. Have a day, gentlemen," Kittle posted with a spider emoji.

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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle walking beside the court at Chase Center

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle walk down the side of the court during the Golden State Valkyries game against the Indiana Fever at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kittle can only hope his successful and courageous takedown of the massive spider is how his rehab goes. The former Iowa star sustained the injury during the 49ers’ 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that "there’s a chance" Kittle could play Week 1 during an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show."

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George Kittle standing at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 Night 1

George Kittle attends WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

If Kittle plays Week 1, it would be a huge boost to the 49ers’ offense. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been dynamic in his nine-year career.

Last season, in 11 games, Kittle caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, the two-time All-Pro has caught 595 passes for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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