49ers star George Kittle talks about encountering a 'half-dollar' spider in the middle of the night

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San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is no stranger to taking defenders on in the middle of the field, but he found himself in a battle against a different kind of beast early Wednesday night.

Kittle, 32, took to social media to retell his tale against a ginormous spider.

"At 4 a.m. this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife, who had discovered a spider the size of a half-dollar in the bathroom. Without hesitation, I arose to combat the intruder," Kittle posted to X.

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Kittle, who has been rehabbing after tearing his right Achilles tendon during the playoffs, used his equipment to eliminate the threat.

"Claire handed me the slant board I’ve been using for rehab, and I immediately knew the spider had no chance. It took but 1 attempt to strike down my opponent. I received hugs and kisses for my bravery and fell back asleep with confidence. Have a day, gentlemen," Kittle posted with a spider emoji.

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Kittle can only hope his successful and courageous takedown of the massive spider is how his rehab goes. The former Iowa star sustained the injury during the 49ers’ 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month that "there’s a chance" Kittle could play Week 1 during an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show."

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If Kittle plays Week 1, it would be a huge boost to the 49ers’ offense. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been dynamic in his nine-year career.

Last season, in 11 games, Kittle caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, the two-time All-Pro has caught 595 passes for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns.

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