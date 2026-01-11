49ers' George Kittle carted off field with Achilles injury during Wild Card Round vs Eagles: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in the second quarter of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kittle was carted off the field after being tackled following a catch in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed at his right ankle, and replay showed him give way to Zach Baun's tackle without a fight to get off his leg.

Kittle was trying to encourage his teammates as he was being carted off, clapping in their direction. But it’s hard not to feel for the 32-year-old, who many consider the best tight end in the sport.

It’s a massive loss for the 49ers, as they try to take down the Eagles on the road to advance in the NFL Playoffs. The 49ers could’ve had the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and a bye week, but they fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 to lose the NFC West title and those perks.

The last time the 49ers traveled to Philadelphia for a playoff contest was the 2022 NFC Championship Game, which proved brutal in the injury department as well for them.

Quarterback Brock Purdy tore his UCL in his throwing elbow, and after backup Josh Johnson also got hurt, the 49ers were left lifeless at the position in what was a beatdown as the Eagles went to the Super Bowl.

While it wasn’t Purdy, Kittle is a key piece of this entire team, let alone the offense. He provides valuable leadership whether he’s on the field or not, and injuries have kept him out during the regular season as well.

Kittle dealt with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss five of the first six games of the 49ers’ regular season games. They also had him miss Week 17 due to an ankle ailment suffered in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Even if the 49ers advance to the Divisional Round, they won’t have Kittle if he indeed has an Achilles tear.

Kittle’s ninth year in the NFL saw him tally 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 games. He made his fifth straight Pro Bowl and seventh overall in 2025.

