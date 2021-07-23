What to watch on Fox Nation in July

July is a jam-packed month full of summertime activities, and Fox Nation’s got you covered on what to watch in your down time.

The newest episodes from some of your favorite Nation hosts, like Dan Bongino and Abby Hornacek, are available to stream year-round, no matter the season.

Check out some of July’s hottest releases and what’s still simmering up this month:

"Canceled in the USA"

Cancel culture is no doubt pervading the country, with countless examples of once-beloved names being tarnished and careers being decimated for what Dan Bongino calls "the most innocuous things."

How can this kind of perceived character assassination take place in an open, democratic, free society with a constitutional right to free speech?

The Fox News host fronts a new five-part series, " Canceled in the USA " on Fox Nation to answer that very question, hearing from canceled Americans who never thought they'd be caught in the crosshairs .

"Untold: Patriots Revealed"

In "Untold: Patriots Revealed; Season 2: Liberty’s Lost Rebels, " host Pete Hegseth shares the stories of forgotten American heroes on Fox Nation.

The American Revolution was won by the many patriots and everyday colonists brave enough to stand up and fight. They’re a big reason why Americans enjoy their freedoms today, but many of these heroes are relatively unknown.

Such untold tales include the heroics of Margaret Corbin, Joseph Plumb Martin, Theodosia Ford, Daniel Morgan and Peter Muhlenberg.

"Park’d"

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek is seeking the adventures in her latest season of " Park’d ."

She’s continuing to explore the rich history of America’s National Parks; from the mighty Grand Canyon or Guadalupe Peak in Guadalupe Mountains National Park to the tranquil beauty of Biscayne National Park in Florida.

Most recently, Hornacek explores the 70,000 acres of land along the New River in West Virginia and learns about Bridge Day, a celebration where people gather to commemorate the platform being built.

Still to come: "Tucker Carlson Originals: Border Invasion"

The number of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year is already at its highest level since 2006 — with four months still uncounted.

Tucker Carlson is taking a deep-dive into the crisis in the latest installment of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Originals."

In "Border Invasion," Carlson goes directly to the source and talks to people who work along the border every day.

The question is: what can we do about it? The administration is out of control, there’s no oversight at all from Congress, certainly not from the media. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

"Tucker Carlson Originals: Border Invasion" is available to stream starting July 29th on Fox Nation.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Laura Carrione, Chris Hindenach and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.