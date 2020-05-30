Dan Bongino: Five crucial questions for Christopher Steele
Christopher Steele, (the former British spy hired by Hillary Clinton to basically provide bogus information about the Trump team, which was then used to spy on them) has agreed to be questioned by investigators from the United States. It's convenient that he chose to speak right after the declassification. The depth of his depravity is going to come out into the open once we see the declassified documents.
Dan Bongino: These are the people who started phony Russia probe - and must answer for it
Dan Bongino: In investigating Trump, Democrats turn to desperate police-state tactics
Last week the unfounded allegations that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election completely collapsed. But congressional Democrats are nevertheless pushing forward in a desperate search for evidence of wrongdoing against the president, using tactics reminiscent of the Soviet secret police under dictator Josef Stalin.