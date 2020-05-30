Dan Bongino is a former U.S. Secret Service agent who currently serves as a FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor. He joined the network in January 2019.Read More

Bongino’s public service career began with the NYPD in 1995. He subsequently joined the U.S. Secret Service in 1999.

In 2006, Bongino joined the Presidential Protective Division during the administration of President Bush, and he remained on protective duty with President Obama.

Bongino is a multiple-time Best Selling author, and he is the host of the top-rated “Dan Bongino Show” Podcast.

He earned his MBA from Penn State University, and both his MA and BA from the City University of New York.