Russell Wilson escalates feud with Sean Payton, labels Broncos coach 'classless'

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton spent just one NFL season together, but tension lingered after a rocky year.

And it appears the tension that built up from that tumultuous stretch continues to linger.

Wilson’s interview on the "Bussin’ With the Boys" podcast, recorded before last month’s Super Bowl between Seattle and New England, recently resurfaced.

In the interview, Wilson doubled down on his October comment labeling Payton "classless," saying he felt slighted by his former coach’s remarks.

"[When] you've been on the same side or this and that, and I got the same amount of rings as you got, meaning Sean, right?" said Wilson, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks as Payton did coaching for the New Orleans Saints.

"I got a lot of respect for him as a play-caller, this and that, but to take a shot, I don't like. I don't think it's necessary, you know, I mean, especially when I'm not even on your own team anymore. So, for me, there's a point in time where you have to, I've realized, I've stayed quiet for so long. There's a there's a time and place where I'm not.

"I know who I am as a competitor, as a warrior, as a champion, too, and, you know, I've beaten Sean, too. You know, like we've been on the same place and the same thing. And so, it's not a matter of disrespect. Just don't disrespect me."

After a rocky one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, Wilson joined the New York Giants last offseason. However, he was relegated to a backup role after just three games.

Rookie Jaxson Dart quickly showed promise once he had the chance to start, but his season was briefly derailed by injury. Jameis Winston — not Wilson — stepped in for Dart in a handful of games. Dart threw three touchdowns in a Week 7 matchup with the Broncos, nearly pulling off an upset in what was eventually a close loss.

After the game, Payton said Dart provided a "spark" to the Giants' offense.

"I was talking to [Giants owner] John Mara not too long ago, and I said, 'We were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game,'" Payton said.

Payton also said the Broncos would have faced less of a challenge had Wilson been under center.

"Classless … but not surprised," Wilson responded in a social media post. "Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ years later though the media."

Despite last season's struggles and chatter about his football future, Wilson does not appear ready to call it quits in 2026.

"I wanna play a few more years for sure," he said. "I think, for me, I've always had the vision of getting to 40, at least. I think the game is different. Quarterbacks, we get hit. It's not, you know, we get hit hard, but … there's certain rules. I mean, back in the day when I started, bro, it was you just get [clobbered].

"I mean, so I feel like the game allows you to, you know, live a little longer, I guess. I feel healthy. I feel great. But I think, more than anything else is, do you love the game? Do you love studying? Do you love the passion for it all? Do you love the process? Do you love the practice? Do you love — everybody loves the winning part of it, but it's process. There's a journey that you got to be obsessed with. And that part I'm obsessed with."

