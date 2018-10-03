Tucker Carlson currently serves as the host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) Tucker Carlson Tonight (weekdays 8PM/ET). He joined the network in 2009 as a contributor.Read More

On his program each night, Carlson features powerful analysis and spirited debates with guests from across the political and cultural spectrum. Bringing his signature style to tackle issues largely uncovered by the media, Carlson challenges political correctness and media bias with segments like "Campus Craziness" and "TwitterStorm."

In July 2018, Carlson presented an interview with President Donald Trump from Helsinki, Finland following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to the launch of his primetime program, Carlson served as a co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend (weekends 6-10AM/ET). He also provided analysis for America's Election Headquarters on primary and caucus nights, including the 2016 and 2012 presidential elections, as well as the 2014 midterm election. In addition, he also produced an FNC special, "Fighting for Our Children's Minds," in 2010.

Before joining FNC, Carlson hosted Tucker on MSNBC from 2005-2008 and PBS' Tucker Carlson: Unfiltered. He joined CNN in 2000 as its youngest anchor ever, co-hosting The Spin Room and went on to become co-host of CNN's Crossfire until its 2005 cancellation. In 2003, he wrote an autobiography about his cable news experience titled "Politicians, Partisans and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News." Additionally, Carlson founded and acted as editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, a political news website he launched in 2010.

Carlson graduated with a B.A. in history from Trinity College.