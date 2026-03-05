Trump pays tribute to Lou Holtz after legendary football coach's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump paid respects to late legendary football coach Lou Holtz Thursday after Holtz's death Wednesday at the age of 89.

Trump shared a tribute to Holtz in a Truth Social post.

"The wonderful Lou Holtz passed away yesterday, so sad. Lou was an absolute WINNER both on and off the field. Not only did he spearhead Notre Dame’s HISTORIC undefeated season in 1988 (including the legendary 31-30 ‘Catholics v. Convicts’ Victory against Miami), he raised Millions upon Millions for struggling student-athletes, and the AMAZING University of Notre Dame (Go Irish!)," Trump wrote.

"He was also a true American Patriot, supporting me through thick and thin, and consistently speaking out against Democrat Insanity, including ‘Transgender for Everybody,’ and the Illegal Alien Invasion.

"It is for all this incredible work that I gave Lou Holtz our Nation’s Highest Civilian Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rest in Peace, Lou. Because of Patriots like you, we have made America GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Holtz was a known supporter of Trump, even saying in February 2024 that Trump needed to "coach America back to greatness!"

Near the end of Trump's first term, shortly after former President Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election, Trump awarded Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States. Holtz, who also spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, was humbled by the honor.

"It’s the highest honor or award you could possibly receive, and I receive it with mixed emotions. First of all, I’m humbled," Holtz told " Fox & Friends " afterward. "There are many more people far worthy than me, I can assure you.

"Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and, at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job."

At the time, Holtz also called Trump "one of the great presidents of my lifetime."

Holtz was the first coach in NCAA history to take six different football programs to bowl games, including William & Mary (1969-71), N.C. State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83) and South Carolina (1999-2004). The only team he wasn’t able to accomplish the feat with was Minnesota, which he led from 1984-85.

Holtz finished his coaching career with a 249-132-7 record in 388 games. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.