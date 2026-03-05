Jayson Tatum, 10 months after Achilles injury, expected to return to Celtics Friday vs Mavericks: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jayson Tatum’s return to an NBA court appears to be coming much sooner than anyone expected.

The Boston Celtics superstar could be suiting up as early as Friday, which marks nearly 10 months since he tore an Achilles against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, per ESPN.

The Celtics will face Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks Friday at TD Garden, and Tatum is expected to be out there with his teammates for the first time since his injury.

Tatum was officially listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report.

Brad Stevens, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, noted that his star guard wouldn’t be cleared until he was definitely ready to play, both physically and mentally.

That’s especially the case considering the Celtics don’t need Tatum to rush back. They’re 41-21, which gives them the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum also noted he would want to return for a home game.

Boston has had players stepping up in the absence of Tatum, including his counterpart Jaylen Brown. Brown has taken on the scoring load, averaging 28.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and five assists.

Derrick White has added 17.3 points per game, while doing work on the defensive end with 1.2 steals.

And the Celtics have had Payton Pritchard (16.8 points, 5.3 assists) and Anfernee Simons (14.2 points) helping the team every night.

The 28-year-old Tatum returning is nothing short of remarkable considering the average window for Achilles rehab is 9-12 months, and it’s usually on the later end of the timeline.

As Tatum looks to return, he was well aware of how good his team has been in his absence. He has been spotted on the bench cheering his teammates on all season, and he wants to seamlessly work his way back into the rotation.

"I’m just hyper aware of what’s going on. I think it would just stem from that," he said, according to NBA.com. "Obviously, I know what I bring to the table and bring to the team. But I’m also aware that these guys have been playing extremely well."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.