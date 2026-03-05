Legendary former Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan dead at 89

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Harlan, who served as Green Bay Packers president and CEO for almost two decades, has died. He was 89.

The Packers announced Harlan’s death earlier Thursday, saying his family informed them of his death after a brief illness. Team historian Cliff Christl noted Harlan had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Current Packers President and CEO Ed Policy released a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan," Policy’s statement on social media said.

"Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.

"We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family."

Harlan joined the Packers in 1971, but he wasn’t elected president and CEO until 1989. But after he was elected to lead the publicly owned franchise, he wouldn’t move from the role until retiring in 2008.

Harlan was pivotal in getting the Packers back to being a consistent winner in the NFL, or, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, he brought the franchise back to its tradition.

"Bob restored the Packers’ tradition of excellence, winning a Super Bowl and renovating Lambeau Field into the iconic venue it is today," Goodell said in a statement. "He also contributed substantially to our league, helping ensure that all cities, large or small, could be successful."

The Packers had winning seasons from 1992-2004 under Harlan, including a Super Bowl victory in 1997 as Brett Favre, who Wolf acquired from the Atlanta Falcons, led the way throughout those years and more as the franchise quarterback.

As Policy mentioned, Harlan had a vision for the franchise, which included a $295 million renovation of iconic Lambeau Field.

"Bob Harlan’s leadership of the Green Bay Packers was outstanding," Favre said in a statement released by the team. "Hiring Ron Wolf and supporting the trade that brought me to Green Bay changed my career. The organization believed in me and gave me the opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was so supportive of me during the challenges I faced in my career. Challenges my family faced, too. He was always there offering his support. He was a great and kind man."

Harlan is also the father of longtime sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.