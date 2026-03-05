Aaron Rodgers appears to call out FBI Director Kash Patel for celebrating with US men's hockey team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers appeared to criticize FBI Director Kash Patel for partying with the U.S. men's hockey in their locker room team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Rodgers did not directly refer to Patel by name or title.

Rodgers made the apparent reference to Patel during Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN, while discussing the team and their celebration after beating Team Canada in the gold medal game.

"Can we get that one guy out of the locker room though and get him working on something else? That’s a bad look. Come on, have some awareness," Rodgers said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI's national press office for comment.

Patel has addressed criticism of his visit to the Olympics after Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., claimed Patel doesn't "love his country" in the aftermath of the trip and viral footage of Patel partying with the hockey team.

"For the very concerned media — yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys — Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," Patel wrote on X on Feb. 22.

Patel's spokesperson, Ben Williamson, responded to a CBS News reported that Patel used an FBI jet to go to the Olympics.

"No, it’s not a personal trip. Director Patel is on a trip that was planned months ago. It includes: partner meetings with Italian law enforcement and security officials (they invited the Director last July), meeting with Ambassador Fertitta (as a follow up to our law enforcement roundtable he hosted in January), meetings with Legat staff, and more," Williamson wrote on X on Feb. 19.

"The FBI also has a major role in Olympic security - as we do with the World Cup, F1, and more - so we have a U.S. consulate briefing on Olympic security and current FBI posture, as well as thanking FBI personnel on the ground."