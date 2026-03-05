Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers appears to call out FBI Director Kash Patel for celebrating with US men's hockey team

'That’s a bad look,' Rodgers said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Dem lawmaker claims Kash Patel 'does not love America' when asked about FBI director cheering Team USA at Olympics Video

Dem lawmaker claims Kash Patel 'does not love America' when asked about FBI director cheering Team USA at Olympics

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said Monday that FBI Director Kash Patel "does not love America," when asked about Patel attending the Winter Olympics in Italy and cheering on the U.S. Men's Hockey Team as they won gold after defeating Canada.

Aaron Rodgers appeared to criticize FBI Director Kash Patel for partying with the U.S. men's hockey in their locker room team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Rodgers did not directly refer to Patel by name or title. 

Rodgers made the apparent reference to Patel during Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN, while discussing the team and their celebration after beating Team Canada in the gold medal game. 

The FBI director stands nearby as the U.S. president addresses reporters at a resort following military action abroad.

FBI Director Kash Patel looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to the press after U.S. military actions in Venezuela at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2026. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

"Can we get that one guy out of the locker room though and get him working on something else? That’s a bad look. Come on, have some awareness," Rodgers said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI's national press office for comment.

'The Five': Megan Rapinoe outraged over Team USA men's hockey team's celebration with Kash Patel Video

Patel has addressed criticism of his visit to the Olympics after Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., claimed Patel doesn't "love his country" in the aftermath of the trip and viral footage of Patel partying with the hockey team. 

"For the very concerned media — yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys — Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," Patel wrote on X on Feb. 22.

Patel's spokesperson, Ben Williamson, responded to a CBS News reported that Patel used an FBI jet to go to the Olympics.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a podium during a news conference inside the Justice Department.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on Dec. 4, 2025. (Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images)

"No, it’s not a personal trip. Director Patel is on a trip that was planned months ago. It includes: partner meetings with Italian law enforcement and security officials (they invited the Director last July), meeting with Ambassador Fertitta (as a follow up to our law enforcement roundtable he hosted in January), meetings with Legat staff, and more," Williamson wrote on X on Feb. 19. 

"The FBI also has a major role in Olympic security - as we do with the World Cup, F1, and more - so we have a U.S. consulate briefing on Olympic security and current FBI posture, as well as thanking FBI personnel on the ground."

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

