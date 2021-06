Dan Bongino exposes bias in the media and lies pushed by politicians and the left. Bongino utilizes his experiences as a former NYPD police officer and Secret Service agent to address concerns of America losing its traditional values due to attacks on civil liberties and the Constitution. Bongino will ask tough questions of politicians on both sides and reexamine the fabric of society with newsmakers and big thinkers. “Unfiltered” will stand up for law enforcement, basic constitutional rights and conservative values.

Saturdays at 10pm EST