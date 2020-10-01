Texas mother tells Nancy Grace how she fought off armed carjacker and saved her children

A Texas mother who managed to ward off an armed carjacker and protect her children while driving is speaking out in the hope of empowering other moms amid a troubling crime wave in the United States.

In a recent episode of "Nancy Grace Crime Stories: Safety While Driving", available exclusively on Fox Nation, Dorothy Baker recalled the June 2013 ordeal that began when Ismael Martinez hid in Baker's unlocked minivan while she and her sons, ages two and five, shopped at a nearby store.

"I thought, 'bigger and badder than you have tried to end me, and it's not going down like this.'" — Dorothy Baker, 'Nancy Grace Crime Stories: Safety While Driving'

When she returned to the car, Baker strapped her children into the backseat, unaware of Martinez's presence. After the mom of six started driving, Martinez showed himself and threatened to harm her kids with a knife if she didn't stop at an ATM to withdraw money. When she refused, Martinez became violent.

"I'm trying to dial 9-1-1 without him seeing me with my phone," Baker told host Nancy Grace. "And when he ends up jumping into the c-- limbing over the seats and into the front seat, he saw me with my phone and he tried to get it."

Unwilling to compromise the safety of her children, Baker fought back, intentionally driving her van into a telephone pole in hopes of sending Martinez through the front windshield.

"I'm trying to drive. And when he realized he couldn't get it, that's when he tries to slit my throat," Baker recalled. "And I'm fighting him, trying to drive. And my kids are screaming in the backseat. I'm trying to keep the knife away from any part of my body. I see a telephone pole on the right-hand side of the road, and my first thought is, 'He's not wearing a seatbelt. If I hit that pole, if I go fast enough, he'll go through the windshield.'"

Baker said she was "constantly switching hands, keeping my hand one hand on the steering wheel and the other hand fighting ... he went for my throat ... he was trying to do some damage."

At one point, Baker told Grace, Martinez slashed her across her chest. At the time, she "didn't feel anything, but I thought, 'bigger and badder than you have tried to end me, and it's not going down like this,'" she said.

In the struggle, Baker got ahold of Martinez's knife.

"When he realized that I wasn't gonna let go, he just kind of looked at me and I switched the knife with my right hand to my left hand and I just held up and punched him square in the jaw, and he looked at me shocked," she said.

Martinez eventually jumped out of the van and tried to flee, Baker explained. Her children were safe and unharmed.

To hear Baker's full account of the incident and for more episodes of "Nancy Grace Crime Stories," visit Fox Nation and join today.