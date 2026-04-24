Celtics should regain shooting form in Philadelphia after going just 26% from three in Game 2 loss

Yesterday, there were three NBA Playoff games, but the spreads were closer than we've seen on any day since the playoffs began. Only one of those three games delivered for us as a close contest. The Hawks and Knicks had a great game and Atlanta took it by one. The Raptors dominated Cleveland in Game 3, winning by 22, and the Timberwolves crushed the Nuggets.

Tonight, we have the Boston Celtics going into Philadelphia for a battle with the 76ers.

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The Celtics are one of the bigger favorites in the league to win the Championship, and certainly to represent the Eastern Conference. It is hard to look past this team even without being quite as deep as they were last year. They've already won a championship, and they still have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Derrick White remains one of the best role players in the league as well. Outside of those three, the team does have some questions.

In Game 1, there was no question - the Celtics were dominant. They raced out to a big lead and never looked back, eventually winning by 32 points. In Game 2, the Celtics disappointed. That is part of the issue with the new school NBA. Boston hit just 26% of their threes, and over half of their shots came from deep. If you live by the three, you die by it as well.

The 76ers snuck into the playoffs after having some struggles all season. There is always the question of if Joel Embiid will be healthy to play in games. Then they dealt with Paul George and a suspension earlier for drug use. Tyrese Maxey, the All-Star guard, is really the focal point of this Philadelphia team.

However, they did get a surprise addition to this team in VJ Edgecombe. Edgecobme flew under the radar a bit because of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, but he certainly established himself in Game 2.

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In a game with stars like Brown, Tatum, and Maxey, Edgecombe was fantastic. He shot 6-for-10 from deep and 12-of-20 overall on his way to 30 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Five 76ers ended up with double digits in scoring, compared to just two Celtics.

After stealing home court advantage, there is even more reason to like Philadelphia's chances. Teams get a big boost playing at home. Another reason, much bigger, is that Joel Embiid could be ready for this one. He participated in practice after undergoing an appendectomy a couple of weeks ago. If he can go, that's a major edge and boost for the 76ers.

Tonight, I expect Boston to regain their shooting stroke. I really don't think it was Philadelphia's defense that did much to disrupt the Celtics, they just missed their shots.

The energy for the 76ers should get them a bit more on their total as well. This game should go over the 215.5 comfortably, and I like it even more if Embiid suits up.

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