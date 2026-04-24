Reporter's Notebook: Spring cleaning resignations rock House as ethics storm builds

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It’s time for spring cleaning.

Specifically, House spring cleaning.

As in the House of Representatives.

Former Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., resigned last week amid allegations of sexual harassment — and even sexual assault in the case of Swalwell. An aide with whom Gonzales had an affair set herself on fire and died.

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Former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., resigned this week moments before the House Ethics Committee was slated to recommend expulsion as the panel found she violated 25 House rules. The Florida Democrat faces trial next winter for allegedly bilking FEMA out of $5 million in pandemic relief — and then funneling it to her campaign.

"She was put in an absolutely terrible position by the Ethics Committee. This was not a fair process," argued Cherfilus-McCormick’s attorney William Barzee. "But she was left with no choice (but to resign)."

Barzee asserted that the ethics panel shouldn’t prescribe punishment for his client until her separate criminal trial is complete. The House used to sit out on launching ethics inquiries for members facing criminal charges.

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However, that changed in late 2023 when the House voted to expel former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., after he was accused of a host of fraud allegations — including his contrivance of his life story in order to win election.

The House voted to expel Santos before his criminal trial where he was later convicted and jailed. He was sentenced to 87 months but released after only serving three after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

But kicking out Santos before his conviction in court established a new House precedent.

"It was setting a standard that we're going to have and keep and it's going to apply to every Member from now on," said Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

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"Just because one person before (Cherfilus-McCormick) experienced this, it doesn't make it right. We're on a very slippery slope here with what we're doing," said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.

Let’s say the Ethics Committee recommended expulsion and then the House voted to expel Cherfilus-McCormick — that could have helped prejudice a jury against the former Congresswoman. That may be the very reason she stepped down just before the Ethics Committee acted.

"I made a joke that my level of tolerance was at $6 million for stealing from the public," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. "What will happen is we'll clean up our act up here for a little while, and then the dirt bags are going to dirt bag."

Cherfilus-McCormick was the third House Member to resign in an eight-day stretch.

"Why are we in this period now? Are there just more unethical people or is there something else going on?" yours truly asked Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

"I don't think we have more unethical people. We've had unethical people everywhere in our society for a long time," replied Beyer.

As they say, we absolutely have representative government in the United States. Congress mirrors America.

Questions now swirl about Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and whether he should step aside — or even face expulsion. He’s accused of domestic violence and campaign finance abuses.

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"If he had done things, similar to what the other two (Swalwell and Gonzales) did, then he shouldn't be here," said Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. "If you treat women that poorly, you have no business being here. Just matter of fact, you need to get your a** whooped."

For the record, an "a** whooping" is not among the three historic forms of discipline in the House. Sanctions are typically reprimand, censure and expulsion.

Mills contends he’s not going anywhere.

"I do not plan to resign," said Mills. "I've never been indicted for anything. I've never been found guilty of any open cases that involve criminal or civil cases."

But one Republican believes the House should possibly take action against Mills.

"I mean, who hasn't denied allegations?" asked Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. "You had three resignations. The swamp is kind of draining itself right now."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has threatened to trigger an expulsion resolution for Mills — but hasn’t forced the issue yet. In retaliation, Mills drafted an expulsion measure for Mace.

"This is a woman who continues to try and go after and attack people because she thinks it's good for clickbait on social media and for the simple concept of sensationalizing something that she can fundraise off of," charged Mills of Mace. "If, by her own definition, that you only need to be alleged or accused of something, and or investigated, then by her admission, she herself should be expelled."

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House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., seems exasperated by the chatter about resignations and expulsions.

"I've talked about this ad nauseam. We're going to allow due process to play out here," said Johnson. "That's all I'm going to say about it."

But some lawmakers believe that the current House ethics process demands changes.

"It should be sped up," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., of the Mills inquiry. "It seems like that's been taking a long time. I think that's a long for the American people. Why is an investigation taking two years?"

"Candidly, (investigations) should be taking days and weeks. Not months and years," said Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-Md.

Republicans are now focusing on someone else.

"I want (Rep.) Ilhan Omar to resign next when she's admitted to lying on her financial disclosure form," said Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., of the Minnesota Democrat. "Cory (Mills) denies all the charges against him. She's admitted to lying on a financial disclosure. That's a much bigger deal."

"Make no mistake, if Ilhan Omar is discovered to have been involved in any or to have benefited in any way from any fraud, she must be held accountable to the fullest extent. And by the way, that includes marriage fraud," said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

ILHAN OMAR NOT OUT OF THE WOODS DESPITE FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE REVISION, TOP REPUBLICAN WARNS

The House Oversight Committee — not the ethics panel — is probing how Omar’s personal wealth skyrocketed from as little as $18,000 to as much as $30 million, according to Congressional financial disclosure reports. Omar said much of that income came from her husband’s businesses. The Minnesota Democrat has now amended her financial disclosure.

That said, there’s been no official push to remove Omar.

The week came and went without Mace attempting to expel Mills.

But nearly every day over the past two weeks featured a change in the size of the House. Swalwell, Gonzales and Cherfilus-McCormick resigned. Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., died. The House swore-in Reps. Clay Fuller, R-Ga., and Analilia Mejia, D-N.J., after they won special elections.

The House witnessed everything but an expulsion in recent days.

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But spring cleaning, might not be over.

Spring runs until June 21st.