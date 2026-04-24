Former NFL star DeSean Jackson accused of fostering violent culture at HBCU football program

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Former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, currently the head coach at Delaware State, an HBCU, is being sued by one of his former players at the school.

In a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, Malachi Biggs alleges that he was brutally assaulted by a former teammate, Anthony Hebert, in the team's locker room on Nov. 19, knocking out at least a dozen teeth and rendering him unconscious.

Jackson is accused of running an "unsafe environment" in the locker room, including promoting a "tough guy" philosophy that "relied heavily upon the use of gang-associated slang and gang-associated mentality."

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The former receiver is also accused of failing to prevent hazing and other dangerous conduct surrounding the football program, but instead allowing a culture where it could happen.

Biggs claimed that Jackson and other staff "encouraged crimes, assaults, harassment, hazing, altercations."

Jackson allegedly did not discipline Hebert and other violent players and went as far as hiring him to be on the coaching staff.

Jackson released a statement regarding the allegations, saying he has "never fostered or encouraged...any violent environment.

"I take the safety, well-being, and development of every student-athlete in the Delaware State University football program seriously," he posted to Instagram.

"I have never fostered or encouraged hazing, bullying, or any violent environment, and that has never been the culture I have worked to build.

"Because this matter is the subject to pending litigation, I will not comment further. My focus has always been on creating a positive, respectful place for student athletes to train, compete, grow, and pursue their college dreams."

Jackson just wrapped up his first season with the school where it went 8-4. He was previously an offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School in Long Beach, California, near his hometown.

Jackson played for six NFL teams, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles - all three of his Pro Bowl campaigns were with the Birds.

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Known for his big playmaking ability, he led the NFL in yards per reception four times. His most famous play, arguably, is his punt return for a touchdown as time expired to complete a fourth-quarter comeback against the New York Giants.

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