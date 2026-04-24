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NFL Draft

Ex-NFL star calls Fernando Mendoza 'the most complete player' of the 2026 draft

The 22-year-old had 41 touchdown passes and 3,535 passing yards in his only season at Indiana

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman on why Fernando Mendoza is the guy Video

Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman on why Fernando Mendoza is the guy

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman talks to Fox News Digital about Fernando Mendoza's prospect as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

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The Las Vegas Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Mendoza led the Indiana HoosiersIndiana Hoosiers to a national championship and he won the Heisman Trophy for the year he produced with the team.

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Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza warming up on the field at Hard Rock Stadium

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before the CFP National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The 22-year-old was the projected No. 1 pick in many mock drafts as soon as Indiana finished off the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship. He impressed scouts with his workouts and was, by far, the top quarterback.

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman told Fox News Digital what made Mendoza the top guy beyond what draft reports have said.

"He’s the most complete player," the former San Diego Chargers linebacker said. "I think he’s the most NFL ready of guys you can just throw on the field and have them go out there and play right away. Nothing (against) the other guys. The quarterback at Alabama (Ty Simpson), there’s some really good quarterbacks in this draft. But that No. 1 pick is special.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws a ceremonial first pitch at loanDepot Park in Miami

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Apr. 21, 2026. (Rhona Wise/Imagn Images)

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"That No. 1 pick is special because that No. 1 pick solidifies you as the very best player in this draft and who a franchise is going to rely on, who they’re going to build their entire next 5-10 years around. That No. 1 pick says a lot about who you are and what you can do for a franchise."

Mendoza will be tasked with returning the Raiders back to glory. The team also brought in Kirk Cousins to help mentor the Florida native as he begins his NFL journey.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrating on the field

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

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Mendoza only played one year at Indiana.

He had 41 touchdown passes and 3,535 passing yards. Indiana finished the year 16-0.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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