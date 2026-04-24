Ex-NFL star calls Fernando Mendoza 'the most complete player' of the 2026 draft

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The Las Vegas Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Mendoza led the Indiana HoosiersIndiana Hoosiers to a national championship and he won the Heisman Trophy for the year he produced with the team.

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The 22-year-old was the projected No. 1 pick in many mock drafts as soon as Indiana finished off the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship. He impressed scouts with his workouts and was, by far, the top quarterback.

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman told Fox News Digital what made Mendoza the top guy beyond what draft reports have said.

"He’s the most complete player," the former San Diego Chargers linebacker said. "I think he’s the most NFL ready of guys you can just throw on the field and have them go out there and play right away. Nothing (against) the other guys. The quarterback at Alabama (Ty Simpson), there’s some really good quarterbacks in this draft. But that No. 1 pick is special.

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"That No. 1 pick is special because that No. 1 pick solidifies you as the very best player in this draft and who a franchise is going to rely on, who they’re going to build their entire next 5-10 years around. That No. 1 pick says a lot about who you are and what you can do for a franchise."

Mendoza will be tasked with returning the Raiders back to glory. The team also brought in Kirk Cousins to help mentor the Florida native as he begins his NFL journey.

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Mendoza only played one year at Indiana.

He had 41 touchdown passes and 3,535 passing yards. Indiana finished the year 16-0.