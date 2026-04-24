Funniest WTF moments from the first round of the NFL Draft

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is now officially in the books, and as with any draft day, there were plenty of newsworthy moments.

As we discussed earlier this week, each NFL Draft is home to at least a few hilariously head-scratching moments, but Thursday's first round seemed to deliver the viral moments on a silver platter.

From depressed head coaches to a spot-on, albeit unintentional Stevie Wonder impression, let's look back on the hijinks of one of the biggest nights on the NFL calendar (just don't say that to OutKick's own Ian Miller).

Makai Lemon Does It Again

We all remember USC wide receiver Makai Lemon for his mildly horrifying Combine interview, and if you don't, allow me to refresh your memory.

Well, after Lemon was drafted by the Eagles with the 20th overall pick, he did his interview on stage with ESPN's Laura Rutledge, and it looks like he's at it again.

I'm sorry, did the Eagles draft Makai Lemon or Stevie Wonder.

His mannerisms and even the way he talks reminds me of Eddie Murphy's old standup bits about the legendary singer, but maybe that's just me.

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Also, as a side note, shout out to Rutledge for having to be professional throughout these interviews.

She's a pro's pro, but there were about half a dozen players on Thursday night that she interviewed where, if I were in her shoes, I wouldn't have been able to keep a straight face (yes, this was one of them).

Arvell Reese Needs To Do His Homework

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese was selected fifth overall in Thursday's NFL Draft by the New York Giants, and afterwards he was asked by the local media who he was most excited to meet out of all his teammates.

As it turns out, Reese has no idea who any of his teammates are.

That is a long pause, Arvell.

You can absolutely see the gears turning in his head in real time, then he repeats the question to buy himself a few more seconds (veteran move) before finally settling on Jaxson Dart.

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In fairness to Reese, though, I doubt many people could name a Giants player other than Dart.

I talk about sports for a living and I can't name more than three players currently on the New York Giants' roster even if you gave me Reese and Dart to start with.

It's all good, they aren't paying this guy to play Guess Who. Just line him up across from the other team's left tackle and have him try to kill the quarterback and everything else will fall into place.

Sean McVay Needs A Zoloft

The Los Angeles Rams shocked everyone aside from Dan Orlovsky when they drafted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick.

The fans were incensed, but apparently they weren't alone.

Here's Sean McVay from the team's post-draft press conference, and you tell me if he looks and sounds thrilled to have Simpson in his quarterback room.

Good lord, you could slice through that tension with a dull knife.

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Somebody please put McVay in a padded room for 72 hours until he starts feeling better.

I don't think I've ever seen a coach reflect his fans' feelings regarding the team's first round pick, but McVay looks like any guy sitting on his couch in Southern California booing the pick from the comfort of his living room.

That has to suck for Simpson, too. I'd feel worse for him if he didn't just land the lottery ticket of a lifetime.

He's A Maniac, Maaaaniaaac

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance (and some other stuff from the offseason that no one cares about), the New England Patriots were looking to get some reinforcements on the offensive line to keep their franchise QB upright.

They ended up drafting Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who, by all accounts, is a damn good football plyer.

What was troubling was the stinger video that played before ESPN showed his highlights.

Is he auditioning for a Flashdance remake that I was unaware of? What the hell are those moves?

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Seriously, I was half expecting him to pull a string and have a bucket of water dumped on him.

So, the Patriots' two tackles that are being paid millions of dollars to make sure their quarterback doesn't get assassinated on the field are T-Rex-armed Will Campbell and the reincarnation of Jennifer Beals?

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God help Drake Maye.

What were some of your favorite moments from the first round of the draft? Sound off in the comments section and let me know!