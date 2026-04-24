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'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson says he's heard a fascinating bye week concept if the NFL expands to 18 games

Hanson says there would be a universal bye week for all teams midseason

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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With talks about the NFL expanding to a 18-game regular season growing, "NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson said he heard an interesting concept about bye weeks.

Hanson, 54, said he heard a concept about a potential league-wide bye week if the NFL were to expand to 18 games.

"If you had an 18th game, do you add a second bye week? I've even heard a concept where maybe they add an extra game but add an extra bye week that is a complete league-wide bye week," Hanson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview as he's partnered with Lowe’s.

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Scott Hanson speaking on stage at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay Wisconsin

NFL Network's Scott Hanson speaks on stage during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wis., on April 26, 2025. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"Maybe there is an NFL weekend in the middle of October, early November, somewhere in the middle of the season, where nobody plays a game, let the players recoup, get their bodies right, everyone can get away from football, just a little bit, and then come and play the back half of the season."

Hanson did preface that for an 18th game to be considered a possibility, a lot of big entities need to get on the same page.

"Well, look at, the biggest thing about that is the league and the Players Union and all the partners within the NFL ecosphere all need to get on the same page. And this is big business and a big change. Should it occur? So, they have a lot of talks to do through that," Hanson said.

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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talking with NFL Network's Scott Hanson at SoFi Stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with NFL Network's Scott Hanson before Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2022. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hanson also noted how much later the Super Bowl would take place if the NFL implemented an 18-game regular season.

"But if you add that game, you extend the season, maybe by two weeks, if there's the extra bye, meaning the Super Bowl is pushed back to maybe even beyond Valentine's Day, a lot of moving parts there," Hanson said.

Super Bowl LVI was the furthest into a calendar year that a Super Bowl has been played, when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on February 13, 2022. Super Bowl LXI, next year’s big game, will push the date even further, as it is scheduled to be played on February, 14, 2027, also known as Valentine's Day.

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Host Scott Hanson speaking on stage at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Host Scott Hanson speaks on stage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 30, 2022. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Hanson said that he will personally be happy if they add more games, because he loves football.

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"More games means more action. It means more touchdowns for me on NFL Red Zone," Hanson said. "I'm gonna smile, you know, if it ultimately becomes a reality."

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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