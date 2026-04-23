Popular destination cracks down hard on tourists as new limits threaten summer getaways

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Europe continues to grapple with issues related to severe overtourism, several countries are implementing measures to manage visitor numbers, protect local residents and preserve infrastructure.

After experiencing soaring housing costs and an influx of tourists, the city of Athens, Greece, is considering stricter regulations, Euronews reported.

This week, the mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, said he may consider capping the number of new hotels in the city to combat overtourism.

TRAVELERS MAY BE SLAPPED WITH 'RIDICULOUS' NEW FEES AS POPULAR CITY SEEKS MILLIONS PER YEAR

"We really need to see if and how many more hotels we need and where," Doukas said in response to a question from Euronews at the "This is Athens - Agora" event. "We need to see and think about how much extra tourist load we can lift and where."

He added bluntly, "We must not become Barcelona."

He went on, "We have to understand that there are saturated areas that cannot afford new beds, whether short-term rentals or not. Talking at events around the globe, we see that capping is not only being put on short-term rentals but also on hotels; in specific, 'saturated' areas."

"We must not become Barcelona."

In central districts such as Koukaki, Plaka and Kolonaki, a government-imposed freeze on new Airbnb-style licenses is already in place. Authorities are inspecting properties to ensure they meet legal standards that were introduced earlier, The Associated Press said.

Since Oct. 1, 2025, Athens has imposed hefty fines on short-term rentals that fail inspections, according to Hostaway, a vacation rental property management system.

TOURISTS COULD GET SLAPPED WITH FEES AS PRICEY GETAWAY LOOKS TO CASH IN EVEN MORE

While penalties are aimed at property owners, travelers may feel the impact if a booking is suddenly deemed illegal.

"Basements will no longer be allowed for use: Rental spaces must serve as primary residential use areas, with natural light, ventilation and air conditioning," Olga Kefalogianni, tourism minister, told state-run television station back in January 2025 about the issue.

"Our goal is the long-term, sustainable and high-quality development of Greek tourism, not just breaking records every year," she said.

Visits to Athens’ most iconic attraction, the Acropolis, are also now subject to a strict daily cap of 20,000 people, enforced through timed entry slots booked in advance, AP reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Government officials have been largely supportive of the short-term rental crackdown.

But Airbnb owners in Greece have, at times, threatened to shut down their properties in protest, according to multiple news accounts.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Early data suggests the policies are beginning to have an effect — with a modest decline in short-term rental listings in Athens reported in 2026, Travel and Tour World said.

"New taxes and regulations are making it impossible for us to compete with neighboring countries," Andreas Chiou, president of the Panhellenic Association of Property Managers, said early last year, Greek City Times reported.

"We're not against reasonable regulations," Chiou clarified — "but these proposals go too far."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Vacation rentals have fueled growth in Greece’s tourism sector, while also driving up rents and straining household budgets, AP reported.

Greece achieved a record-breaking tourism year in 2025, with inbound arrivals reaching 37.98 million, marking a 5.6% increase in travelers over 2024, according to the Bank of Greece.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP .

"There are practices abroad which have been implemented," Mayor Doukas told Euronews.

"We don't need to reinvent the wheel. … We will possibly have to see in Athens what we want in terms of where we want to be in 10 to 15 years."