Bus crash near Pentagon injures 23, including 10 War Department personnel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Friday morning bus crash near the Pentagon injured 23 people, including 10 Department of War personnel, according to a statement from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Corporate Communications Office.

"At approximately 7:20 a.m. today, an Omni Ride and a Fairfax Connector transit bus collided on the Metro Access Road. Twenty-three passengers were injured. Ten of the twenty-three injured passengers are Department of War personnel. First responders transported 18 individuals to local hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment. Five passengers were treated on site and released on the own recognizance," the statement obtained by Fox News said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.