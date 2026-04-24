Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pentagon

Bus crash near Pentagon injures 23, including 10 War Department personnel

By Robert McGreevy
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Friday morning bus crash near the Pentagon injured 23 people, including 10 Department of War personnel, according to a statement from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Corporate Communications Office.

"At approximately 7:20 a.m. today, an Omni Ride and a Fairfax Connector transit bus collided on the Metro Access Road. Twenty-three passengers were injured. Ten of the twenty-three injured passengers are Department of War personnel. First responders transported 18 individuals to local hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment. Five passengers were treated on site and released on the own recognizance," the statement obtained by Fox News said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Close modal

Continue