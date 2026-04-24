SEE IT: 2-year-old steals show at White House as Trump spotlights 'miracle cure' for deaf boy

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During an event at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump highlighted a 2-year-old boy, Travis Smith, who was born deaf but can now hear after taking a "miracle cure."

The child can now "hear his mom, Sierra, say, 'I love you,'" the president said, inviting the mother to speak.

"Regeneron works miracles," the woman said, referring to the company behind the treatment.

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"He didn't know his name. He couldn't hear me tell him how much I love him. And now with Regeneron and this amazing surgery, he can listen to music. And he loves it. And he loves to dance," she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given accelerated approval for Regeneron's Otarmeni gene therapy product, the company said in a statement.

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The company indicated that the treatment will be made available for free in the U.S.

"Regeneron will provide Otarmeni at no cost to clinically eligible individuals in the U.S. This may not necessarily reflect out-of-pocket costs for administration of this free therapy, which would be outside of the control of Regeneron; individuals should consult with their healthcare provider and/or insurance provider," the company said.

Administering the treatment involves surgery, according to the company.

"The surgical procedure to administer Otarmeni uses an approach similar to cochlear implantation and allows use in young infants," the statement said. "Otarmeni should be administered by a surgeon experienced in intracochlear surgery and trained in the Otarmeni administration process and should only be administered using the provided Administration Kit for use with Otarmeni."

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Trump noted during the White House event that Regeneron has "agreed to offer their prescription medications at heavily discounted most favored nation prices."

"With this announcement, 17 of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, representing 80% of the branded drug market, have now agreed to sell their drugs to American patients at the lowest prices anywhere in the world," he said.