Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

SEE IT: 2-year-old steals show at White House as Trump spotlights 'miracle cure' for deaf boy

The boy's mother says her son can now hear after undergoing Regeneron's treatment

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Trump highlights previously deaf two-year-old who can hear thanks to 'miracle cure' Video

Trump highlights previously deaf two-year-old who can hear thanks to 'miracle cure'

During an event at the White House on Thursday, a mother spoke about how her son, who had been deaf, can now hear.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an event at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump highlighted a 2-year-old boy, Travis Smith, who was born deaf but can now hear after taking a "miracle cure."

The child can now "hear his mom, Sierra, say, 'I love you,'" the president said, inviting the mother to speak.

"Regeneron works miracles," the woman said, referring to the company behind the treatment.

MICHAEL AND SUSAN DELL SURPASS $1 BILLION IN DONATIONS BACKING AI-DRIVEN HOSPITAL PROJECT

Two-year-old child Travis Smith and his mother Sierra with Trump and others in the in Oval Office

Two-year-old Travis Smith and his mother Sierra react during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump on advancing health care affordability in the Oval Office of the White House on April 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"He didn't know his name. He couldn't hear me tell him how much I love him. And now with Regeneron and this amazing surgery, he can listen to music. And he loves it. And he loves to dance," she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given accelerated approval for Regeneron's Otarmeni gene therapy product, the company said in a statement.

PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY MAY BE COMING TO YOUR DOCTOR'S OFFICE AS QUESTIONS SWIRL

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The company indicated that the treatment will be made available for free in the U.S.

"Regeneron will provide Otarmeni at no cost to clinically eligible individuals in the U.S. This may not necessarily reflect out-of-pocket costs for administration of this free therapy, which would be outside of the control of Regeneron; individuals should consult with their healthcare provider and/or insurance provider," the company said.

Administering the treatment involves surgery, according to the company.

"The surgical procedure to administer Otarmeni uses an approach similar to cochlear implantation and allows use in young infants," the statement said. "Otarmeni should be administered by a surgeon experienced in intracochlear surgery and trained in the Otarmeni administration process and should only be administered using the provided Administration Kit for use with Otarmeni."

TRUMP ADMIN LOOSENS REGULATIONS ON STATE-LICENSED MEDICAL MARIJUANA

CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Leonard Schleifer (C) and President, Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals George Yancopoulos, and Travis Smith's mother Sierra

CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Leonard Schleifer, center, speaks as President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals George Yancopoulos looks on during an event on advancing health care affordability in the Oval Office of the White House on April 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump noted during the White House event that Regeneron has "agreed to offer their prescription medications at heavily discounted most favored nation prices."

"With this announcement, 17 of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, representing 80% of the branded drug market, have now agreed to sell their drugs to American patients at the lowest prices anywhere in the world," he said.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue