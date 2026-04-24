USA's next Ryder Cup captain decided after Tiger Woods turns down offer: report

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Jim Furyk is returning as the captain for the United States' Ryder Cup team next year, The Associated Press reported Friday.

It's a blast from the past, although not necessarily a positive past - Furyk captained the 2018 team that was shellacked in France, with his captain's picks combining to go 2-10.

Keegan Bradley captained last year's team at Bethpage Black, which had an embarrassing first two days but gave a valiant effort at an unprecedented comeback in Sunday singles. They fell just short, 15-13, after entering the day trailing by seven points.

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Members of that USA team backed Bradley after their loss, but it appears to be for naught.

Furyk led the Americans to victory as Presidents Cup captain in 2024, and he was said to be a reliable voice as an assistant to Bradley at Bethpage.

Furyk's 2018 team had issues behind the scenes, too, as Patrick Reed was not happy with being benched twice. He also blamed Jordan Spieth for the two not playing together, which Reed felt could have been successful.

Furyk would be the fourth U.S. captain to get a second chance dating to 1979, considered the modern era of the Ryder Cup, when continental Europe became part of it, along with Davis Love III (2012 and 2016), Tom Watson (1993 and 2014) and Jack Nicklaus (1983 and 1987).

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Tiger Woods' name was floated around for the tournament in Ireland, but he took himself out of consideration shortly following his arrest on March 27. It was not known which way Woods was leaning when his SUV clipped the back of a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on a residential road in Florida, turning his SUV on its side. Woods was arrested and briefly jailed after Florida authorities determined he was impaired.

Europe has won 11 of the last 15 matches dating to Oak Hill in 1995. Last year, they became the first team to win back-to-back events since they won three straight from 2010 to 2014. It was also the first time a team won on foreign soil since Europe's Miracle at Medinah in 2012.

Luke Donald will try to become the first captain to win three straight times in September 2027 at Adare Manor. Europe returned all but one player from the 2023 squad to Bethpage, the lone difference between an identical twin brother.

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Furyk played in all nine Ryder Cups from 1997 to 2014 before becoming an assistant for the first time in 2016. He's remained an assistant since 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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