Everyday essentials on sale: Pajamas, breathable underwear, walking sneakers from $8

Build out your wardrobe with everyday essentials, from crisp white T-shirts and durable denim to sneakers and accessories. We found deals on staples for women and men, like a wire-free sports bra for $8, Levi's jeans marked down 40% and a six-pack of Hanes tees for under $20. These versatile pieces make getting dressed easier with mix-and-match options.

Best-sellers on sale

Hanes women's jersey shorts: $12.99 (41% off)

Women's two-piece lounge set: $29.97 (40% off)

Skechers Go Run sneakers: $44.98 (38% off)

Bagsmart toiletry travel bag: $14.99 (35% off)

Swarovski crystal hoops: $45.17 (35% off)

Women's summer sundress: $29.99 (33% off)

Women's clothing

Refresh your wardrobe with comfortable essentials, from underwear to leggings.

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda capri jeans: $27.99 (42% off)

Amazon Essentials cotton bikini brief underwear: $10.40 (28% off)

Cozy Earth bamboo lounge set: $88.40 (15% off)

Hanes leggings: $20 (13% off)

Original price: $39.99

At 80% off, this is a good time to stock up on these sports bras. The wire-free design, stretchy straps and removable pads are designed for all-day comfort.

READ MORE: Deals 40% off or more: Amazon deals on Beats headphones, Swarovski jewelry and more

Original price: $79.50

Levi's Original Fit 501 jeans have a relaxed straight leg with more room through the hip and thigh for a comfortable fit. Priced under $50 in a range of washes, they're an easy option to pick up in multiple pairs.

Original price: $12.90

White tees are a wardrobe staple, and these Amazon Essentials tees are on sale. Made from a cotton-jersey blend, they balance softness with stretch.

Women's shoes

Step into comfort with shoes from Cushionaire, Skechers and more.

Project Cloud flip-flops: $19.90 (60% off)

adidas Grand Court 2.0 tennis shoes: $42 (40% off)

ASICS gel-contend 9 running shoes: $70.95 (5% off)

Original price: $79.99

These Cushionaire flats offer a professional look with a breathable feel and support for long hours on your feet. A buckle strap helps keep feet secure while you're on the move.

Original price: $67

These Skechers Go Walk slip-on sneakers are designed for long walks. The rebound insole helps absorb impact, while the mesh upper promotes airflow. The lace-free design allows for quick on-and-off.

READ MORE: Save big on Skechers sneakers you'll wear every day, starting at $39

Original price: $46.99

These platform heels pair easily with both dresses and jeans and come in a range of colors, from neutrals to brighter options like gold and red. The 2.5-inch block heel adds height while providing a more stable base than stilettos. Synthetic leather insoles provide a structured feel underfoot.

Women's accessories

Finish your look with jewelry, socks and handbags at a discount.

Bagsmart expandable tote bag: $23.98 (40% off)

adidas athletic quarter ankle socks, 6-pack: $17.13 (34% off)

Swarovski crystal stud earrings: $52 (34% off)

Fossil women's rose gold watch: $113 (29% off)

Original price: $29.99

Currently at a 90-day low, these Cate & Chloe hoops are a standout deal. Lab-created stones line the silver-tone setting for a subtle sparkle, while the hinged closure helps keep them secure throughout the day.

Original price: $159

Swarovski’s Emily tennis bracelet pairs a classic design with a secure foldover clasp. A continuous line of crystals adds subtle sparkle, and currently under $100, it's an accessible option for everyday wear.

READ MORE: Save up to 52% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $46 on Amazon

Original price: $378

Kate Spade's leather tulip tote comes in nine colors and has plenty of room for your essentials. Find well-organized pockets on the inside while gold-plated zippers add a touch of sophistication.

Men's clothing

Build a durable everyday wardrobe with essentials from Levi's, Carhartt and Hanes.

Wrangler cowboy cut jeans: $16.30 (62% off)

Fruit of the Loom short-sleeve pajama set: $22.09 (26% off)

Hanes boxer briefs, 6-pack: $17.99 (25% off)

Hanes performance white undershirts: $18.75 (18% off)

Original price: $23.98

Right now, you can get six Hanes shirts for under $20. The cotton fabric feels soft and breathable for warmer days, and the standard fit sits comfortably under layers without adding bulk.

Original price: $52.46

These classic Levi's jeans sit snug at the waist with a roomy feel in the thigh. Grab them now while multiple washes are on sale.

READ MORE: Durable men's workwear from $20 — Carhartt, Wrangler and more

Carhartt shirts are made from heavyweight cotton designed for long-term wear. Currently on sale for under $15, they're an affordable option to stock up on.

Men's shoes

Shop Fox reader-favorite comfort shoes from Skechers, Hey Dude and more.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 shoes: $49.95 (33% off)

Skechers Energy Afterburn sneakers: $57.99 (33% off)

Dr. Scholl's Time Off sneakers: $75 (32% off)

Reebok Club C 85 tennis shoes: $69.31 (18% off)

Original price: $92

Skechers slip-ins have an innovative heel pillow that secures your foot as the contour foam molds to your needs, providing next-level comfort even when you walk all day. When they get dirty, throw them in the washing machine for a quick clean.

Original price: $64.99

Hey Dude loafers slip on and off easily with a secure, cushioned ankle. A soft foam interior provides support without the need for extra insoles, while the lightweight, flexible design makes them easy to pack for travel.

READ MORE: 18 comfortable sneakers worth shopping now, from under $60 to $200

Original price: $79.99

If you're looking for a shoe upgrade, these New Balance cross trainers are designed to reduce impact with EVA foam and cushioned midsoles. The suede upper has a broken-in feel from the start.

Men's accessories

Add the finishing touches with sunglasses, socks and belts, all on sale.

Polarized sunglasses: $9.39 (41% off)

Champion men's crew socks, 5-pack: $14.37 (20% off)

Nike web belt, 3-pack: $19.18 (20% off)

Fanny pack: $12.97 (12% off)

Original price: $24

Nike’s crew socks add light cushioning for a more stable feel without excess heat. Designed for workouts, they help manage moisture and maintain their shape as you move.

Original price: $250

The Citizen Classic watch is 25% off, making it a more accessible option. Its clean lines and leather strap create a timeless look, while the deep blue dial adds a subtle touch of color.

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Original price: $49.99

This leather wallet includes an RFID-blocking lining to help protect personal and financial information. Reinforced stitching adds durability for everyday use.

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