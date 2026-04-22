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Deals

Everyday essentials on sale: Pajamas, breathable underwear, walking sneakers from $8

Up to 80% off slip-on Skechers sneakers, wire-free sports bras and Levi's denim

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Grab all your most used essentials, from T-shirts to pajamas, sneakers and more. 

Grab all your most used essentials, from T-shirts to pajamas, sneakers and more.  (iStock)

Build out your wardrobe with everyday essentials, from crisp white T-shirts and durable denim to sneakers and accessories. We found deals on staples for women and men, like a wire-free sports bra for $8, Levi's jeans marked down 40% and a six-pack of Hanes tees for under $20. These versatile pieces make getting dressed easier with mix-and-match options.

Best-sellers on sale

Hanes women's jersey shorts: $12.99 (41% off)
Women's two-piece lounge set: $29.97 (40% off)
Skechers Go Run sneakers: $44.98 (38% off)
Bagsmart toiletry travel bag: $14.99 (35% off)
Swarovski crystal hoops: $45.17 (35% off)
Women's summer sundress: $29.99 (33% off)

Women's clothing

Refresh your wardrobe with comfortable essentials, from underwear to leggings.

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda capri jeans: $27.99 (42% off) 
Amazon Essentials cotton bikini brief underwear: $10.40 (28% off)
Cozy Earth bamboo lounge set: $88.40 (15% off) 
Hanes leggings: $20 (13% off)

Wire-free sports bra: $7.98 (80% off)

Original price: $39.99

This stretchy bra feels comfortable all day. 

This stretchy bra feels comfortable all day.  (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $7.98

At 80% off, this is a good time to stock up on these sports bras. The wire-free design, stretchy straps and removable pads are designed for all-day comfort. 

READ MORE: Deals 40% off or more: Amazon deals on Beats headphones, Swarovski jewelry and more

Levi's 501 Original Fit jeans: $47.70 (40% off)

Original price: $79.50

These jeans come in a variety of washes. 

These jeans come in a variety of washes.  (Amazon)

Amazon $79.50 $47.70

Levi's Original Fit 501 jeans have a relaxed straight leg with more room through the hip and thigh for a comfortable fit. Priced under $50 in a range of washes, they're an easy option to pick up in multiple pairs.

Amazon Essentials white T-shirts, 2-pack: $11.10 (14% off)

Original price: $12.90

Make sure you have clean white T-shirts this summer. 

Make sure you have clean white T-shirts this summer.  (Amazon)

Amazon $12.90 $11.10

White tees are a wardrobe staple, and these Amazon Essentials tees are on sale. Made from a cotton-jersey blend, they balance softness with stretch. 

Women's shoes

Step into comfort with shoes from Cushionaire, Skechers and more.

Project Cloud flip-flops: $19.90 (60% off)
adidas Grand Court 2.0 tennis shoes: $42 (40% off)
ASICS gel-contend 9 running shoes: $70.95 (5% off)

Cushionaire Mary Jane ballet flats: $49.99 (38% off)

Original price: $79.99

These flats have adjustable straps for a perfect fit. 

These flats have adjustable straps for a perfect fit.  (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $49.99

These Cushionaire flats offer a professional look with a breathable feel and support for long hours on your feet. A buckle strap helps keep feet secure while you're on the move.

Skechers Go Walk slip-ons: $46.76 (30% off)

Original price: $67

Easily slip in and out of these Skechers.

Easily slip in and out of these Skechers. (Amazon)

Amazon $67 $46.76

These Skechers Go Walk slip-on sneakers are designed for long walks. The rebound insole helps absorb impact, while the mesh upper promotes airflow. The lace-free design allows for quick on-and-off. 

READ MORE: Save big on Skechers sneakers you'll wear every day, starting at $39

Dream Pairs platform heels: $37.99 (19% off)

Original price: $46.99

A chunky heel keeps you from sinking into grass.

A chunky heel keeps you from sinking into grass. (Amazon)

Amazon $46.99 $37.99

These platform heels pair easily with both dresses and jeans and come in a range of colors, from neutrals to brighter options like gold and red. The 2.5-inch block heel adds height while providing a more stable base than stilettos. Synthetic leather insoles provide a structured feel underfoot.

Women's accessories

Finish your look with jewelry, socks and handbags at a discount.

Bagsmart expandable tote bag: $23.98 (40% off)
adidas athletic quarter ankle socks, 6-pack: $17.13 (34% off)
Swarovski crystal stud earrings: $52 (34% off)
Fossil women's rose gold watch: $113 (29% off)

Cate & Chloe Bianca hoop earrings: $19.99 (33% off)

Original price: $29.99

These earrings are priced at a 90-day low. 

These earrings are priced at a 90-day low.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $19.99

Currently at a 90-day low, these Cate & Chloe hoops are a standout deal. Lab-created stones line the silver-tone setting for a subtle sparkle, while the hinged closure helps keep them secure throughout the day.

Swarovski Emily tennis bracelet: $89.25 (44% off)

Original price: $159

Adorned in crystals, this bracelet makes a statement. 

Adorned in crystals, this bracelet makes a statement.  (Amazon)

Amazon $159 $86.59

Swarovski’s Emily tennis bracelet pairs a classic design with a secure foldover clasp. A continuous line of crystals adds subtle sparkle, and currently under $100, it's an accessible option for everyday wear.

READ MORE: Save up to 52% on Swarovski jewelry — these top picks start at $46 on Amazon 

Kate Spade leather tulip tote: $264.60 (30% off)

Original price: $378

A leather bag adds style and utility to your wardrobe. 

A leather bag adds style and utility to your wardrobe.  (Amazon)

Amazon $378 $264.60

Kate Spade's leather tulip tote comes in nine colors and has plenty of room for your essentials. Find well-organized pockets on the inside while gold-plated zippers add a touch of sophistication. 

Men's clothing

Build a durable everyday wardrobe with essentials from Levi's, Carhartt and Hanes.

Wrangler cowboy cut jeans: $16.30 (62% off)
Fruit of the Loom short-sleeve pajama set: $22.09 (26% off)
Hanes boxer briefs, 6-pack: $17.99 (25% off)
Hanes performance white undershirts: $18.75 (18% off)

Hanes T-shirt, 6-pack: $17.99 (25% off)

Original price: $23.98

Get six tees for less than $20. 

Get six tees for less than $20.  (Amazon)

Amazon $23.98 $17.99

Right now, you can get six Hanes shirts for under $20. The cotton fabric feels soft and breathable for warmer days, and the standard fit sits comfortably under layers without adding bulk.

Levi's 505 Regular Fit jeans: $44.97 (14% off)

Original price: $52.46

Get classic Levi's for less. 

Get classic Levi's for less.  (Amazon)

Amazon $52.46 $44.97

These classic Levi's jeans sit snug at the waist with a roomy feel in the thigh. Grab them now while multiple washes are on sale.

READ MORE: Durable men's workwear from $20 — Carhartt, Wrangler and more

Carhartt T-shirt: $19.99

Grab heavy-duty Carhartt T-shirts for under $15.

Grab heavy-duty Carhartt T-shirts for under $15. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99

Carhartt shirts are made from heavyweight cotton designed for long-term wear. Currently on sale for under $15, they're an affordable option to stock up on.

Men's shoes

Shop Fox reader-favorite comfort shoes from Skechers, Hey Dude and more.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 shoes: $49.95 (33% off)
Skechers Energy Afterburn sneakers: $57.99 (33% off)
Dr. Scholl's Time Off sneakers: $75 (32% off)
Reebok Club C 85 tennis shoes: $69.31 (18% off)

Skechers contour foam slip-ins: $55 (40% off)

Original price: $92

A thick foam insole cushions your feet. 

A thick foam insole cushions your feet.  (Amazon)

Amazon $92 $55

Skechers slip-ins have an innovative heel pillow that secures your foot as the contour foam molds to your needs, providing next-level comfort even when you walk all day. When they get dirty, throw them in the washing machine for a quick clean. 

Hey Dude Wally Funk Mono loafers: $48.71 (25% off)

Original price: $64.99

Slide these shoes on when you need to get going quickly. 

Slide these shoes on when you need to get going quickly.  (Amazon)

Amazon $64.99 $48.71

Hey Dude loafers slip on and off easily with a secure, cushioned ankle. A soft foam interior provides support without the need for extra insoles, while the lightweight, flexible design makes them easy to pack for travel.

READ MORE: 18 comfortable sneakers worth shopping now, from under $60 to $200

New Balance 608 V5 cross trainers: $69.99 (13% off)

Original price: $79.99

The insole absorbs shock as you walk. 

The insole absorbs shock as you walk.  (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $69.99

If you're looking for a shoe upgrade, these New Balance cross trainers are designed to reduce impact with EVA foam and cushioned midsoles. The suede upper has a broken-in feel from the start.

Men's accessories

Add the finishing touches with sunglasses, socks and belts, all on sale.

Polarized sunglasses: $9.39 (41% off)
Champion men's crew socks, 5-pack: $14.37 (20% off)
Nike web belt, 3-pack: $19.18 (20% off)
Fanny pack: $12.97 (12% off)

Nike socks, 6-pack: $20.80 (13% off) 

Original price: $24

Nike athletic socks offer plenty of support. 

Nike athletic socks offer plenty of support.  (Amazon)

Amazon $24 $20.80

Nike’s crew socks add light cushioning for a more stable feel without excess heat. Designed for workouts, they help manage moisture and maintain their shape as you move.

Citizen Classic leather strap watch: $187.50 (25% off)

Original price: $250

The leather strap and blue face add elegance to this watch, now 25% off. 

The leather strap and blue face add elegance to this watch, now 25% off.  (Citizen Watch)

The Citizen Classic watch is 25% off, making it a more accessible option. Its clean lines and leather strap create a timeless look, while the deep blue dial adds a subtle touch of color. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

RFID-blocking leather wallet: $34.99 (30% off)

Original price: $49.99

Protect your money and personal information with an RFID-blocking wallet. 

Protect your money and personal information with an RFID-blocking wallet.  (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $34.99

This leather wallet includes an RFID-blocking lining to help protect personal and financial information. Reinforced stitching adds durability for everyday use.

 If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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