Sharon Osbourne says she understands press distrust: ‘I wouldn’t trust CBS as far as I could throw them’

Sharon Osbourne’s new Fox Nation program dives into her shocking 2021 exit from CBS’ "The Talk," an experience the family’s matriarch says helped her understand why so many Americans don’t trust the media.

"I wouldn’t trust CBS as far as I could throw them," Osbourne told Fox News Digital.

In the four-part special on Fox Nation, "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back," the wife of Ozzy Osbourne slams the "woke mob" cancel culture mentality while exposing the horrific experiences that made her reluctant to return to the spotlight after her dramatic departure from CBS’ "The Talk."

Osbourne was terminated from her role as a co-host of CBS's daytime talk show "The Talk" last year when she defended Piers Morgan amid accusation that he was racist for comments critical of Meghan Markle's characterization of the British royal family. Morgan didn't believe Markle's suicide or racism claims in her Oprah Winfrey interview, and Osbourne defended him, but she was promptly accused of "giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist" by co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"I don’t regret it at all," she said. "Piers is not a racist, never has said anything racist, never written anything that you could consider racist. It’s not in him, and I’ve known him for 30 years."

She believes that CBS was peeved that she defended Morgan, who felt Markle lied during the Oprah’s interview that aired on the same network.

"I honestly think that CBS, because the world loved the interview, and it was Piers Morgan who said, ‘Hold on here, there are 17 lies that's been told – it’s one-sided,’" Osbourne said. "I didn’t agree with everything Piers said, but I still agreed he had the right to say whatever he wanted."

Osbourne, who considers herself a victim of cancel culture, landed on Fox Nation when her son, Jack, believed Fox News’ streaming service was the perfect platform to tell her side of the story.

"I know myself that if Jack had taken this project anywhere else, they wouldn’t have taken it because people were very afraid to deal with somebody that’s been canceled. They are very afraid," she said. "Everybody walks on eggshell… everybody wants to be politically correct, and they just don’t want to deal with you. FOX said, ‘We have no problem."

Osbourne believes her fans should tune in to "To Hell and Back," if they want to learn her side of the chaotic ordeal that resulted in her departure from CBS, or simply if they want to learn more about her life.

"It’s an interesting documentary to watch, it really is," she said. "They’ll learn a lot."

Osbourne has "no problem with Oprah," and praised her business acumen, but feels the interview with Markle was "rehearsed."

"I think that everybody knew the questions and everybody knew the answers," she said. "I have nothing against anyone except CBS."

Osbourne dismissed the notion of hashing things out with the Duchess of Sussex when asked if she’d be willing to accept an invite, if offered, to appear on her "Archetypes" podcast.

"That ain’t ever gonna happen. She ain’t talking to me, she only talks to billionaires," Osbourne said. "She only talks to the elite."

While the CBS ordeal has generated much publicity, Osbourne’s new series also touches on a variety of other aspects of her fascinating life.

"People think that this documentary is just about cancel culture. It's of course, there is that in there. But it's also about my life and how I started off in the industry, and my father was in the industry and I kind of feel I've lived about three lives. So it's interesting for people who don't know much about me," Osbourne said.

Osbourne’s father, Don Arden, was a wildly successful music-industry entrepreneur who was estranged from Osbourne for many years.

"He was really before his time because he was the first one to own his independent record label," Osbourne said. "We fell out hugely over money, which everybody always does, and then I started managing people on my own and here I am today."

Osbourne's "To Hell and Back" hits Fox Nation on Monday.

Fox News’ Taylor Penley and Kristen Altus contributed to this report.