Springsteen jabs Trump as 'wannabe king' as famed rocker launches concert tour ‘in defense of America’

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is heading back on the road, as he steps up his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Springsteen on Tuesday charged that Trump was a "wannabe king" as he announced the launch late next month of the "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour."

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times," Springsteen said in a video posted on social media. "But do not despair, the cavalry is coming. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington D.C. for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour."

And the 76-year-old rocker added, "We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

Springsteen's announcement of his 20-day tour, which will kick off on March 31 in Minneapolis, comes a few weeks after the release of his latest song, "Streets of Minnesota," a protest tune that criticizes Trump and his administration's deployment of thousands of federal agents to crackdown on illegal immigration in the blue-leaning state.

Trump's focus on illegal immigration during the 2024 campaign, and his pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants, helped fuel his re-election victory.

But the president and his administration have faced political backlash after federal agents in January fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis — Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

In response, the administration announced earlier this month that their operation in Minnesota was winding down.

Springsteen, who has long been a vocal Trump critic, in the 2024 presidential election backed then-Vice President Kamala Harris. He performed at a couple of rallies for the Democratic presidential nominee in the final stretch leading up to Election Day.

And last year, during a performance at a concert in Manchester, England, he called the president and his administration "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

Trump, responding, declared that Springsteen was "obnoxious" and a "dried out prune of a rocker."

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump added in a social media post at the time.

Springsteen renewed his criticism of Trump in September, arguing that the president should "be consigned to the trash heap of history."

And pointing to Trump's jabs at the rocker, Springsteen said, "I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response to Springsteen's new tour, but had not received a response at the time this report posted.

Springsteen, for decades, has been known for his songs that pay tribute to and highlight the concerns of working-class Americans, many of whom over the past decade have become Trump supporters.

"A lot of people bought into his lies," Springsteen charged last autumn, as he pointed to Trump. "He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day."

And on Tuesday, in announcing his upcoming tour, Springsteen appeared to reach out to his fans who now support Trump.

"Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome. So come on out and join the united free republic of E Street nation for an American spring of rock and rebellion. I’ll see you there," he said.