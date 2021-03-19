Sharon Osbourne hires security team after receiving death threats: report

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly hired a private security team after she started to receive death threats stemming from the drama surrounding issues on "The Talk."

According to a report from TMZ, the embattled CBS co-host felt she needed to take the extra precaution after people starting making violent threats on social media and calling her cell phone.

Private security guards have supposedly been outside her family's Los Angeles home in case anyone tries to come onto her property.

Osbourne, 68, has also turned off the comments section to her social media accounts.

The controversy surrounding the British TV personality started two weeks ago when she defended her friend Piers Morgan on "The Talk" for saying he didn't believe Meghan Markle's suicide or racism claims in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded, "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

Osbourne later tweeted out an apology, "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."

Then, "The Talk" went on hiatus this week to address the concerns surrounding what was said on the show.

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk,'" a CBS spokesperson told Fox News.

"This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues," the statement continued.

Last week, Osbourne also denied accusations she used racially insensitive language towards her former "The Talk" co-host Holly Robinson Peete who was a co-host on the show's first season and exited in 2011.

On March 12, Peete claimed that Osbourne played a role in getting her fired after she said Peete was "too ghetto."

"In response to Holly Robinson Peete's accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS," Osbourne explained on March 13. "As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk."

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight this week that she isn't sure she'll return to "The Talk" after its hiatus.

"I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there," she said.

A rep for Osbourne didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.