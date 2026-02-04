The best Presidents' Day deals worth shopping – from mattresses to luggage

Presidents’ Day falls on Feb. 17, but many of the best deals are already live. Now’s a good time to upgrade your home with DeWalt tools, Shark vacuums and kitchen gear from Cuisinart and All-Clad. You can also find early mattress deals from Brooklyn Bedding, Nectar and Tempur-Pedic.

Latest deals

Stainless steel flatware set, 53-pieces: $47.74 (77% off)

Nectar memory foam mattress, queen size: $649 (58% off)

Beats Studio Pro headphones: $169.95 (51% off)

American Tourister Air Move luggage set, 3-piece: $200 (50% off)

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 (49% off)

Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 portable power station: $429 (46% off)

Anker Soundcore noise-cancelling headphones: $39.99 (43% off)

Dash cam: $109.48 (40% off)

American Tourister Rejoy luggage set, 2-piece: $159.99 (36% off)

Ring indoor cam: $34.99 (30% off)

Kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen with deals on cookware and small appliances from Cuisinart, All-Clad and Amazon.

Ceramic cookware set: $84.99 (43% off)

All-Clad stainless steel deep fryer: $149.99 (40% off)

Cuisinart 6-quart air fryer: $119.95 (20% off)

All-Clad everyday pasta set: $319.99 (17% off)

Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 glass air fryer: $249.99 (11% off)

Original price: $99.99

Replace an underperforming microwave with this easy-to-use Chefman countertop model. One-touch presets heat snacks quickly, while number keys let you set the cook time. Compact enough for small kitchens, it still delivers the power you need for daily use.

Original price: $779.99

If you’re ready to level up your home cooking, this All-Clad seven-piece set is a smart place to start. Stainless steel heats evenly, and the seven pieces cover everyday meals with ease. Each piece works on any stovetop, including induction, and is oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Original price: $129.95

Take grilling indoors with this versatile Cuisinart Griddler. Smooth and grooved plates handle everything from pancakes to burgers, and the unit opens flat to double as a griddle. It’s an easy upgrade for quick meals any time of year.

Tech deals

Save big on Ring doorbells, smart TVs and Apple watches with Presidents’ Day discounts on Amazon.

Roku streaming stick HD 2025: $15.99 (47% off)

Beats Studio buds: $99.95 (41% off)

HP Ultrabook 15.6-inch laptop: $349.99 (36% off)

Roku 65-inch smart TV: $348 (23% off)

Amazon Echo Show 15: $254 (15% off)

Original price: $399

If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 11, now's the perfect time to pounce since it's on sale. A faster chip and a thinner, more comfortable design make it more comfortable, and you’ll get updated health features such as sleep tracking with a sleep score and blood pressure monitoring.

Original price: $459

Big-screen upgrades don’t have to cost a fortune. The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch delivers solid 4K picture quality, smooth streaming and easy Alexa control, making it a smart pick for casual viewing or a spare room. Presidents’ Day deals make this a straightforward, budget-friendly TV an even better value.

READ MORE: The best luggage deals worth shopping: Up to 55% off Samsonite, TravelPro and more

Original price: $99.99

Answer the door even when you’re not home with this Ring doorbell. It sends alerts straight to your phone, letting you see who’s there and talk to visitors through live video and two-way audio. Setup is simple, and the rechargeable design adds convenience.

Power tools

Take on home projects with confidence thanks to deals on essential power tools from Lowe’s and Amazon.

2-in-1 electric pruning shears: $89.75 (39% off)

Craftsman cordless angle grinder: $99 (33% off)

Ryobi tool combo kit, 6-piece: $238 (20% off)

DeWalt circular saw: $129 (19% off)

Original price: $68.99

Tackle tough backyard jobs with this 6-inch mini chainsaw, powerful enough to cut through a 6-inch log in about eight seconds. It’s a solid pick for post-storm cleanup or spring tree trimming. The kit includes safety gloves and glasses, two fast-charging batteries, extra chains and essential accessories.

READ MORE: Tool prices are dropping – get up to 55% off DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman and more

Original price: $249

Take on bigger DIY and home projects with this DeWalt drill and impact driver set. Use the drill for everyday tasks like drilling holes and driving small screws, then switch to the impact driver for longer screws and bolts. Built-in LED lights help you see clearly, even in tight spaces.

Original price: $179

This DeWalt 20-volt cordless drill makes a smart starter tool for anyone getting into DIY. The compact, lightweight design is straightforward when used to drill holes or drive screws around the house. Two speed settings help you build confidence, and the kit includes two batteries, a charger and a carry bag.

Vacuums

Get ahead of spring cleaning with a new vacuum during Presidents’ Day sales.

Tineco iFloor 3 cordless wet & dry vacuum: $199.99 (43% off)

Black+Decker PowerSeries stick vacuum: $69.99 (41% off)

Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum: $199.99 (39% off)

Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean vacuum: $399.99 (39% off)

Levoit cordless vacuum: $149.96 (25% off)

Original price: $199.99

Pet hair doesn’t stand a chance with this Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum. It delivers strong suction on carpets and hard floors, then lifts away into a portable cleaner for stairs and furniture. A HEPA filter traps dust and pet dander as you clean.

Original price: $549

Improve your cleaning routine with a Shark PowerDetect cordless stick vacuum. Abendable wand reaches under bulky furniture and folds neatly for storage, while the brushroll automatically adjusts to different floor types. You’ll get up to 50 minutes of runtime on a full charge.

Original price: $149.99

This Bissell CleanView Rewind vacuum tackles pet hair and hard-floor messes without scattering debris. Built-in tools reach between cushions and tight crevices, where fur loves to hide. Empty the dirt tank directly into the trash, rewind the cord with a button and wash the filters to keep it running strong.

Mattress Deals

Presidents’ Day is a great time to score deals on mattress brands you trust, including Tempur-Pedic and Brooklyn Bedding.

Nectar Premier adjustable bed and mattress set: $1,398 (64% off)

Nectar Classic memory foam mattress: $649 (58% off)

Memory foam mattress: $118.87 (15% off)

Green tea memory foam mattress: $299.99 (7% off)

Original price: $2,199

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress delivers pressure-relieving comfort with a responsive foam and a medium-firm feel. This 11-inch mattress has a temperature-regulating cover and the classic Tempur support many shoppers seek during Presidents’ Day sales.

Original price: $2,265

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe cooling mattress offers solid support with a responsive coil system that helps you avoid that sunk-in feeling. It comes in soft, medium and firm options, ships in a box and includes a 120-night trial. Presidents’ Day shoppers can take 25% off with code PRESDAY25.

Luggage

Refresh your luggage ahead of spring travel with Presidents’ Day deals on luggage at Samsonite, Nordstrom and Amazon.

Herschel Supply Co. duffle bag: $40 (60% off)

American Tourister Airconic luggage set, 3-piece: $199.99 (50% off)

Samsonite Freeform carry-on: $129.99 (41% off)

Samsonite Outline Pro large spinner: $179.99 (40% off)

American Tourister Wavebreaker Disney luggage set, 2-piece: $179.99 (40% off)

Original price: $189.99

This Samsonite set includes a carry-on and a medium suitcase built to handle rough trips, plus an expansion zipper for times when you pack more. Smooth spinner wheels, a telescoping handle and a TSA-approved lock round out this travel-ready upgrade.

Original price: $255

This smart, water-resistant bag packs enough for a weekend getaway while keeping everything organized. It fits a few days’ worth of outfits, stores your laptop separately and includes a zippered bottom compartment for shoes.

Original price: $160

Planning a spring break getaway? This large, soft-sided suitcase offers plenty of space for longer trips, with expandable room when you bring souvenirs home. Smooth spinner wheels, a telescoping handle and easy-access front pockets make travel simpler without stretching your budget.

Clothing deals

Use Presidents’ Day sales to stock up on winter staples or get a head start on spring jackets and lighter layers. Deals are live at Levi’s, Amazon, Columbia and Kohl’s.

J. Crew wool cardigan: $99.50 (41% off)

Under Armour Stellar G2 men’s tactical boots: $59.97 (40% off)

Adidas men's camo joggers: $46.97 (37% off)

Columbia women’s insulated parka: $172.50 (25% off)

Legendary Whitetails men’s fleece button up shirt: $39.99 (11% off)

Original price: $138

This all-season jacket earns its place as a utilitarian staple, pairing easily with khakis or denim. Rugged styling meets tailored pockets for a polished edge. Wear it on its own in warmer weather or layer it over a sweater when temperatures drop.

Original price: $200

Skip the puffer jacket and go with this classic Dockers parka instead. It keeps you warm without the bulk, while a removable hood and large pockets hold everyday essentials like your phone and glasses within reach.

Original price: $100

We're only halfway through winter, so you may still need these waterproof, insulated boots to brave the cold and s now. Columbia’s signature thermal-reflective lining keeps your feet warm, with added insulation from a fleece cuff. Grippy soles provide the traction you need on icy sidewalks.

